Zombie commercial

A Green Canyon hiker encountered this scene outside Boy Scout Cave in Green Canyon last week.

 Photo courtesy Corey Hyer

Cache Valley can rest easy. Green Canyon has been cleared of all zombies.

Of course, there never was a real threat of the “living dead” wandering loose on National Forest land east of North Logan, but it did look like it for a time last week when a film set for a product commercial was erected outside what’s known as Boy Scout Cave in the canyon.

Charlie McCollum is the managing editor of The Herald Journal. He can be reached at cmccollum@hjnews.com or 435-792-7220.

