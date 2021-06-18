While the Cache Employment and Training Center has been pursuing the same mission for 60 years now, its anniversary celebration Friday came at a time when a lot else is changing.
One of those changes is who'll be leading the nonprofit, which helps disabled people gain employment and life skills through training and other resources.
After 21 years as director and 39 years overall at CETC, Kae Lynn Beecher is passing the executive director's torch to Sandra Smith. At Friday's anniversary picnic in Willow Park with dozens of the center's clients, staff and family in attendance, Beecher made that more than just an expression by gifting Smith a prop torch.
"I know Sandee will hold this torch high, and she will take care of you guys," Beecher said, tearing up, "because that's the only way I can leave."
Beecher said retirement brings mixed feelings — she's excited for what's next, but she's sad to be "leaving all these dear, sweet people I've worked with all these years."
"So I was really glad we had the picnic today to celebrate our 60th so I could see people and tell them goodbye, especially after a year of COVID and not seeing a lot of people," Beecher said.
Smith has worked at CETC for 26 years.
"I have a great staff who's supportive, and I think that's making things a little easier for me," Smith said.
Another big change for CETC: The easing of coronavirus pandemic restrictions. The center shut down for a couple of months in 2020, and has been operating under COVID-19 protocols since. Last week marked the first time clients could go maskless at the center, as well as the first time CETC could reopen its doors to visitors, so the nonprofit's 60th anniversary party couldn't have come at a better time.
"It's like freedom, all of a sudden," Beecher said.
Operating CETC through the pandemic took a lot of coordination and education, Smith said, and she credits the center's staff as well as clients for making it possible. CETC operates a sheltered workspace at its 4th South facility in Logan, where disabled workers perform certain jobs outsourced from local business partners while they build work experience, as well as a daily living skills program for clients.
"This week we're celebrating because those masks came down, and we're enjoying that time and enjoying the summer and all the wonderful activities now that we have more freedom to move about our community, as well," Smith said.
While a lot's changed recently, that's not especially new.
"Things are always changing," Beecher said. "We comply with a lot of state and federal regulations, and the pendulum will swing one way and then the pendulum swings the other way in services, you know? But what is consistent over the years is how the families feel about their children, what they want for their children, how staff just want to help and do everything they can to make a person successful."
Tony, a CETC client, says he looks forward to working with Smith as the new director. He's worked with CETC for more than a third of its 60-year history now and has had a lot of friendships over the years.
"It really means a lot that I'm with such caring people," he said. "The people at Cache really care about you. I think that's kind of a hallmark there, is the caring of the people that work there, the staff."
Another thing that hasn't changed over the years: Beecher said she's always felt strong support from the community. And that's important, because CETC can't remove barriers for its clients without the community's help, according to staff member Aubree Pocock.
"We can't do this without the community. We can't find jobs for people without people working with us," Pocock said. "We have a lot of individuals that have a lot of skills. It's just that somebody needs to take a (chance) on them, try it out."