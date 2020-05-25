As the total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed 100 in the Bear River Health District over the weekend, one program was providing free testing in an effort to get a better picture of how the virus is spreading among local Latinos.
Nurses donned gowns, masks and faceshields in the blustery Friday evening in the parking lot outside Centro de la Familia in Providence. For several hours, workers swabbed people in an intermittent stream of vehicles coming through the parking lot for free testing.
“Not just in Utah, but around the U.S., the Latino population has been one of the highest to be testing positive for the virus,” said Byanka Cruz, a Head Start family service specialist.
More than 38% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Utah are among Latino patients despite making up only 14% of the state’s population, according to the Utah Department of Health. Similar COVID-19 demographics are not currently available from the Bear River Health Department. Latinos and African Americans are seeing higher health and financial risks from COVID-19 when compared to white Americans, partly due to higher rates of underlying health conditions, according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation study.
Despite that higher risk for Latinos, advocates worry those communities may also have a harder time getting tested. At Friday’s event, 150 tests were available for free for anyone in the community, regardless of whether they had symptoms.
“We were asking our families and that why aren’t they getting tested, what were their concerns,” said Centro de la Familia Office Manager Kerstin Jenson. “And a lot of them said they weren’t showing any symptoms, so they were getting turned away.”
Additionally, since Centro de la Familia in Providence runs a Migrant Head Start educational outreach program, many clients don’t have the financial resources or the insurance coverage for testing. Many migrant workers don’t qualify for Medicaid, either, due to immigration status.
Centro de la Familia may repeat the event in a week or two, after evaluating demand at Friday’s testing. While the nonprofit’s main goal is to make testing available to Latino families, Jenson said they decided to extend the service to the greater community, as well.
The testing came about after the Utah Department of Health’s Office of Health Disparities Reduction contacted Centro de la Familia.
There are several reasons Latinos may face higher risk of exposure to COVID-19. Many of the parents among Centro’s clients work at farms, Cruz said, where it’s usually not feasible to wear personal protective equipment.
Many Latinos work in other essential jobs, like the JBS meat processing plant in Hyrum.
Nikki Richarson, a spokesperson for JBS USA, would not confirm rumors that workers in Hyrum had tested positive for the virus, stating only that the company “has had team members test positive for COVID-19 in the U.S., but we are not releasing specific numbers.”
Outbreaks have occurred at multiple meatpacking plants in the U.S. and other countries, sometimes with hundreds of workers testing positive. JBS states it has put several precautions into place, including checking the temperature of every worker before every shift, providing workers with masks, installing plexiglass dividers in cafeterias and work spaces, and increasing space between workers.
“Vulnerable populations” are removed from facilities and offered full pay and benefits, Richardson wrote, though she did not list specific criteria.
The United Food & Commercial Workers International Union Local 99, which includes members at JBS in Hyrum, has called on the company to slow production speed and provide testing to workers.
UFCW Local 99 President Jim McLaughlin wrote that “workers in meat packing plants all over the world have tested positive for this virus and we are identifying the best practices from other plants in order to prevent infection and spread at the JBS plant in Hyrum” in an email to The Herald Journal.
Local 99 is exploring “the possibility of administering COVID-19 tests and working with unionized employers to adhere to as many safety protocols as possible and are strictly following the CDC protocol,” McLaughlin wrote.
UFCW Local 99 represents 24,000 members in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
For more information on Centro de la Familia de Utah, visit fb.com/pg/centroUT.