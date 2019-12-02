Holiday shoppers with art aficionados on their list may be in luck thanks to a local nonprofit.
Jump the Moon’s Holiday Small Works Show opened Monday night and will run until the Cache Arts Gallery walk on Dec. 20.
The art show displays pieces from Jump the Moon staff, volunteers and artists. Artists will receive 50 percent of the proceeds from their work, and the other half will go to the Jump the Moon Foundation. All of the proceeds from staff and volunteer artwork will go to the foundation.
“The main idea is to have smaller stuff that is cheaper art for the holiday gift-buying public,” said Cody Jones, the studio manager at Jump the Moon.
Artwork has also been donated by professional artists Nancy Seamons Crookston, a Master Oil Painter of America, and local artist Josh Clare.
The donated pieces are up for silent auction, and the winners will be announced at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 20.
“We’ve done this a couple of times, not here but in other places, and it’s a really good way to afford a painting you normally wouldn’t be able to and to have a nice piece of artwork in your home,” said Michael Bingham, the founder of Jump the Moon.
Jump the Moon is located at 553 N. Main St. and is open Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Friday and Sunday.
Jump the Moon will be open from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 20 for the Gallery Walk.