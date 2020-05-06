The Family Place is hosting a Cinco de Mayo-themed drive-through celebration this year.
The event will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the nonprofit's facility at 1525 N. 200 West in Logan.
Drive up, pop your trunk, and a volunteer wearing personal protective gear will place in your car a Cinco de Mayo in a Bag with rice, beans, tortillas, Pepperidge Farm cookies and more, while supplies last. Enjoy music from DJ Marquez and a live band.
Those who decorate their car will get a raffle ticket and be entered to win a $50 gift card to Lee's Marketplace.