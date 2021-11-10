Nonprofits across Cache Valley are teaming up to make Thanksgiving meals for families and residents that cannot afford to make it themselves.
United Way, Justserve.org, Utah Artisan Mercantile and the Cache Valley Humanitarian Center will be gathering donated food items to cook a homemade meal and deliver it on Thanksgiving. Jimmy Birman, the executive director of United Way of Cache Valley, said that nearly 800 people have volunteered to help, and about 150 deliveries have been requested.
“We know a lot of people have had a hard time this past year and even in 2020,” he said.
While Birman noted that many businesses in Cache Valley offer free Thanksgiving dinners, their project is different because the meals are being hand-delivered.
“We’re trying to do something different for people that maybe are hurting and don’t want to express their hurt out in public," he said. "They can just have Thanksgiving with their families and feel the love of the community.”
The project was started by Liz Butcher, founder of Utah Artisan Mercantile, a cafe on Utah State campus. She contacted Birman to help put a group together that would be “bigger and better for the community” due to the challenges faced the past year.
Butcher did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Justserve.org is in charge of volunteer efforts, but the Cache Valley Humanitarian Center has supplied volunteers and is also helping to get the word out.
“We’re helping to facilitate the volunteers to help get the word out,” said Dwight Whittaker, the Cache Valley Humanitarian Center board president. “We contacted all of our community partners to let them know that this event was occurring and if they had families or individuals that they felt would be appropriate to receive a free Thanksgiving meal delivered to their home.”
The Humanitarian Center will also help make and deliver the meals and has been in contact with grocery stores and other food sources to collect donations.
Sign ups must be completed by Friday, Nov. 12 at (702)354-8412.
Meals will be delivered the morning of Thanksgiving.