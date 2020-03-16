For those looking to serve others during the coronavirus pandemic, two Cache Valley organizations may have opportunities available.
According to Ted Chalfant, the executive director of the Little Lambs Foundation for Kids, the foundation’s current primary focus is distributing diapers to families in need.
“With this COVID19 we all have to do our part, and our foundation is wanting to support our community in any way we can, and this is one way we can help those struggling families that go from store to store,” Chalfant said. “No child should have to go without diapers, and have to stay in them longer because their family doesn’t know where they’ll get their next package from.”
The Little Lambs Foundation helped 112 children in just three hours on Saturday, and three more children on Monday.
According to Chalfant, the foundation is greatly in need of financial donations at this time. They are able to purchase diapers from a source back east, and are trying to raise $7,500 dollars in order to cover the cost.
Donations can be sent to @littlelambsofutah on Venmo or sent via GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/desperate-4-diapers. All donations made to Little Lambs are tax-deductible.
Matthew Whitaker, the director of the Cache Community Food Bank, says business is as usual aside from signs posted outside the building warning those who are immunocompromised to exercise caution.
According to Whitaker, the food bank will adapt to a drive-by or drop-off system if the need arises, but the food bank has not and will not shut down.
“We want to allay fears that we’re going to shut down,” Whitaker said. “That’s not going to happen.”
The food bank is in need of common staples such as flour, sugar, cooking oil, cereal, bread, peanut butter, and canned meats and fruits. Cash donations are also always welcome.
A Facebook group entitled “Cache Valley Give & Trade” has also been created for those looking to share what they have, or seeking items they can no longer find in stores. The group’s biggest rule is that those giving away items cannot ask for money in return.
“Many of us in our community can’t afford to go out and stock up. Some of us are struggling finding things because the stores have been wiped clean of many things,” the group’s description states. “Let’s help, not hoard. If you need a specific thing, post here and ask. Offer to trade and please GIVE when you can. This isn’t a reality TV show, this is real life and we need to help each other.”
The more longstanding Facebook group Families Feeding Families is also posting have/need threads daily as well as maintaining a list of “porch pantries” where people can pick up or drop off food or other essentials.