The Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art is celebrating its 40 year anniversary with a look at collections past and collections future.
The exhibit, titled “Looking Backward & Forward,” opened at NEHMA on Feb. 5 and runs through mid-December. It consists of two parts: one looking at the museum’s history, with 40 pieces for each of its 40 years; the other looking to the future, an exhibition of early Utah art expected to join the collection someday.
The museum first opened at Utah State University in 1982 with the exhibit “Art in the West.” Two years later, NEHMA’s collection was officially started with a donation of over 1,800 objects by museum namesake Nora Eccles Harrison. Today, the collection holds over 5,500 objects.
“We have a wonderful collection here, I mean truly, we have a phenomenal art collection and we’re very fortunate,” said NEHMA Executive Director and Chief Curator Katie Lee-Koven. “The hope for the exhibit is to share just a small selection, really, 40 objects out of 5,500 objects — a sampling of what we have and how the collection has come together over the years, the breadth of what kind of art we have here.”
The 40 pieces representing NEHMA’s past were included based on the year the museum acquired them, rather than year of origin, creating an artistic timeline of interests and movements. The exhibition starts with the museum’s first acquisition, a “pretty spectacular little vase” by Beatrice Wood.
“It was given by Nora Eccles Harrison — when she founded the museum she gave the extraordinary gift of her ceramic collection,” Curator of Collections and Exhibitions Bolton Colburn said. “It’s wonderful to start off on this note — we have a really strong woman artist who’s very well-known, working in ceramics and making some new discoveries with her art.”
Colburn said the year-long process of curating the collection required a delicate balancing act of finding 40 pieces with diverse creators, mediums and styles. Size was also a significant consideration, with pieces in the NEHMA collection ranging from mere inches to entire rooms. Another major restriction on piece availability was light damage reduction efforts necessitating storage for exposed works.
From its inception, the focus of NEHMA has been its vast collection of 20th and 21st century art from the Western U.S. Colburn said the size and scope of the “exceptional” collection was fairly unique among museums, due to the “really active” acquisitions program.
The vast collection allows curators like Colburn and Lee-Koven a lot of freedom in quickly assembling exhibits, where other museums might have to request pieces on loan.
In looking forward, NEHMA is displaying a selection of pieces from the personal collection of George C. Wanlass, longtime contributor to the museum. Wanlass, the great-nephew of Nora Eccles Harrison, first began working with NEHMA in 1985 with the donation of Utah artist Mahonri Young’s “Right to the Jaw.” Over the following 36 years, he continued to donate to NEHMA through the Marie Eccles Caine and Kathryn C. Wanlass Foundations.
Simultaneous to his work with the museum, Wanlass was accruing his own personal collection, focusing partly on artists from early Utah state history around the turn of the 20th century. Lee-Koven said the 36 works on display at NEHMA were “a small sampling” of Wanlass’ collection, but a “really great addition” to the museum’s selection.
“These are artists that people know — James T. Harwood, Harry Reuben Reynolds, Jack Sears, LeConte Stewart. Our community and folks in Utah, they’re familiar with these artists, so we thought they would appreciate seeing some of this work,” Lee-Koven said. “You don’t find a lot of these artists’ work available nowadays.”
Colburn, who isn’t from Utah, said studying up on the early Utah period in anticipation of this exhibition was eye-opening. He was surprised to learn the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was heavily involved in encouraging the development of an art community in the region, by sending artists abroad for training, commissioning artists, or coincidentally converting artists through missionary activity who would then move to Utah.
Because of this infrastructural momentum from the church, this time in Utah’s history fostered an uncharacteristically rich artistic community relative to other burgeoning western towns, with an artistic output rivaling major cities like Los Angeles, New York or San Francisco.
“That history is sort of unique to this area in what it did — it ended up sort of giving the same kind of infrastructure and backing to the arts at the end of the 19th century, beginning of the 20th century, that other, more cosmopolitan areas in the United States enjoyed,” Colburn. “Utah was really right in there with the best of them, largely because of the Mormon church.”
The museum has an agreement to eventually receive Wanlass’s collection of early Utah art, filling a gap in NEHMA’s collection.
Beyond the exhibit, Lee-Koven said the museum was looking toward the future in a number of ways, chief among them the construction of the Art Research and Education Center.
“The main goal for that building is to provide a complementary space that offers opportunities for learning of all ages, really thinking about what learning in the 21st century looks like,” she said. “We’re trying to be responsive and evolve in a way that helps us continue to serve, better serve and be a resource to not only the USU students and faculty, but the broader community.”