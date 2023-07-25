From senior citizens to toddlers, the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art is offering educational opportunities to individuals of all ages this summer.
One program hosted by the museum, “Mini Makers,” involves a weekly activity for parents and their toddlers to explore art with their senses, according to Visitor Experience Specialist Shaylee Briones. Children in this program range from six months to two years.
“Mini Makers” involves art lessons that are easy, colorful and tactile, Briones said. The instructors also lead various movement and music activities. According to her, the activities are engaging for children to learn how to move their body and use their senses and create and connect with their parents.
“An art museum might not seem like a place that young children are supposed to be, but it is definitely a great place for families to connect,” Briones said.
For older children, NEHMA still has openings for a summer camp for kids ages 6 to 12 called “Around the Campfire,” taking place July 31 through Aug. 3. According to Briones, the camp will provide kids with team building, art making and outdoor adventure opportunities.
Children will do a variety of activities during the camp including a scavenger hunt and a trip to Stokes Nature Center — one of the camp’s partners.
For teenagers, NEHMA is offering an art class called “Inspired By...” for teens ages 13 to 17. The class, which takes place every Wednesday, is a “relaxed art-making class where teenagers can chill and embrace the creative process,” according to the release.
Briones said the class educates teenagers on the background of art and various artists. Students take the art they have learned about to create their own piece, mimicking the style of the artist or trying their own, she said. This program ends once the school year starts.
“I think it’s a great way for teenagers to express themselves, because there are not very many art classes for teens,” Briones said.
One of the more “unique” activities NEHMA is offering the community’s senior citizens is a “Creative Aging” program, according to Briones. Through this program, NEHMA visits retirement homes to host art activities that encourage seniors to connect with and be involved in their community.
The museum has worked with multiple senior living facilities and is open to finding more senior citizens interested in the program.
“It is one of the most rewarding experiences,” she said. “The energy that they bring and the creativeness that they all have is great.”
Briones said she encourages community members to bring their family to the museum to test out these programs as they incorporate learning, artistic ability and communication with others in a way that isn’t offered in many places.
“It is a way for people to express themselves through art but also to learn about themselves, which I think is just so fun,” she said. “And we are so happy to have people come and try out these classes.”
She said it is important for people of all ages to feel welcomed and comfortable at NEHMA because of the connections that can be made through art.
“You can learn so much about the emotions and the history of the artist but not only that, you can connect to those experiences as well,” Briones said. “Even if you feel like you don’t know a lot, you can learn so much just by showing up.”
Those interested can register for NEHMA’s programs on its website.
