Mini Makers

The Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art has a number of family-friendly activities. Among them is a program called ‘Mini Makers’ that include easy art lessons for children.

 Photo curtesy of the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art

From senior citizens to toddlers, the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art is offering educational opportunities to individuals of all ages this summer.

One program hosted by the museum, “Mini Makers,” involves a weekly activity for parents and their toddlers to explore art with their senses, according to Visitor Experience Specialist Shaylee Briones. Children in this program range from six months to two years.


