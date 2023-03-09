It took more than 600 students from North Cache Middle School to complete a 60,000-piece jigsaw by Utah artist Eric Dowdle, chief executive officer of Dowdle Puzzles.
Science teacher Marla Trowbridge spearheaded the effort.
The students started the puzzle on Jan. 6 and completed it a month later. No class time was devoted to it, Trowbridge said, noting academics always come first; but when students were finished with class assignments, they had the opportunity to work on the puzzle.
How is such a large puzzle completed?
Trowbridge said the puzzle was broken into 60 1,000-piece sections. When sections were completed, Trowbridge would glue the individual sections. When all of the sections were completed, they were put together in the school’s gymnasium. The picture it formed was of a giant world map, but with an artist’s touch.
The Wizard of Oz, Mr. T., and other iconic symbols were found within the puzzle, she said. What’s more the puzzle’s artist, Dowdle, was there to cheer the students on as they completed the giant jigsaw. Trowbridge said the puzzle measures 8 feet by 20 feet.
About 14 pieces wound up missing, but Trowbridge said the students made replacement pieces in class. She said looking at the puzzle one would be hard-pressed to find the student pieces because they look very much like the real thing.
She also said it was special to have Dowdle there to see the students accomplish their goal.
“Eric spoke with the kids about how every person is important and that you realize that when you finish a 1,000-piece puzzle and one piece is missing,” she explained. “That missing piece becomes the most important piece very quickly.”
It was a lesson the students took to heart.
Trowbridge said the fun activity also was one of unity. She shared the example of a shy student who often kept to oneself as the puzzle was put together. When the last piece was needed, and without prompting from their teacher, the students turned and handed the final piece to their shy classmate.
Students also handed pieces to each other when individuals mentioned what pieces they were looking for of a certain color.
In total, 653 students worked on the puzzle.
The puzzle’s individual sections remain glued, but the sections have been disconnected from one another, temporarily. Trowbridge said the plan is to eventually glue the sections together and mount the completed puzzle on a wall at the school.
“I think every school should have puzzles,” she said, referring to the positivity the project created for students and noting that she tries to keep puzzles in her classroom at other times throughout the year. “It really changed the dynamics in the classroom.”
