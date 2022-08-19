North Logan is offering commercial property owners tax credit incentives to take part in the city’s “Flip the Strip” program — an initiative encouraging property owners to tear grass out of their park strips in exchange for dry landscaping.
“As part of our water conservation strategy,” North Logan’s August newsletter explained, “North Logan City will be implementing incentives to swap out the grass in your park strip and replace it with waterwise landscaping.”
The newsletter goes on to define those incentives as “water utility bill credits.”
According to written correspondence between The Herald Journal and North Logan Executive Secretary and Public Information Officer Marie Power, the water credits will be dependent on the size of the flipped strip. Power also said the maximum amount businesses may receive in tax credit for converted areas is 50 cents per square foot.
Despite the incentives, Power said the city has yet to have any businesses take the city up on their offer. She said there has been a considerable amount of interest, however, and chalked lack of projects up to the time of year the program was introduced.
“The program was launched in the middle of the summer months. Commercial businesses are extremely busy right now,” Power said. “We anticipate applications through the winter.”
Though the two programs are independent of each other, the state of Utah is preparing to begin a similar initiative. A web page titled “Grass Removal Rebates” on conservewater.utah.gov says the details of the program are likely to be worked out by fall of this year.
“During the 2022 session, the Legislature approved $5 million for a statewide grass removal rebate program,” the web page states. “There’s been tremendous interest in this program and we’re working to launch the first statewide turf buyback program in the country!”
The website also lists three conditions applicants need to meet to qualify for the program: they must be square with their water provider, the strip must contain living grass, and the dry-scaping cannot be legally required.
While North Logan’s program is only currently available for commercial properties, Power said current discussions indicate that could soon change.
“We are trying to balance the effort, cost, and impact of doing small residential park strips for both the City and Homeowner,” Power said.
North Logan businesses interested in flipping their strip and receiving the offered tax credits can contact North Logan Utility Specialist Jon Mills at 815-508-5412 or jmills@northlogancity.org.