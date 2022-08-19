north logan park strip

When the Three Peaks Plaza in North Logan was built they landscaped the park strip with decorative rocks.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

North Logan is offering commercial property owners tax credit incentives to take part in the city’s “Flip the Strip” program — an initiative encouraging property owners to tear grass out of their park strips in exchange for dry landscaping.

“As part of our water conservation strategy,” North Logan’s August newsletter explained, “North Logan City will be implementing incentives to swap out the grass in your park strip and replace it with waterwise landscaping.”

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you