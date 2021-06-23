North Logan hosted a grand opening for a new BMX track Wednesday night.
The event began with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 6 p.m. and went until about 8 p.m., with races and food trucks for attendees.
The track is located at 950 E 2500 N North Logan, west of Elk Ridge Park.
Mayor Damon Cann said the city was interested in the land where the track is located for a few years. He said North Logan’s community is “very active” and that the city was looking to expand the range of outdoor recreation offered.
The grand opening had several booths and vendors, including J. Brian’s Smokehouse, The Cocoa Camper, and Casper’s, which gave out free ice cream to attendees.
After the ribbon cutting, bikers were invited onto the track for about 20 minutes in an open ride before the races for children ages 3-10 began. There was also a free raffle that featured many prizes, some of which were donated by Joy Ride Bicycles.
The dirt track has several inclines and ramps, and has a smaller track for younger children. Cann said there’s more to come to the track in terms of landscaping and layout.
“Over time we’re hoping to add more features with places to sit and watch, and keep the dust down, and make it an attractive thing to be near,” Cann said.
Since Logan has Bridger Bike Park, Cann said North Logan decided on a BMX track so the valley could have that available for residents.
“I’m sure we’ll have people from all over the valley, and potentially even from across the state, to be a part of what we’ve got going on with this course,” Cann said.
This track is the first BMX track in the valley and will be different from others nearby, according to Cann. He said at other BMX tracks he’s been to, they’re often gated and only open to the public a few times a year.
“We want this to be used and heavily used and enjoyed,” Cann said. “Instead of gating it and only using it for race days, we are having it out there and available so kids and adults can go out there and have fun and enjoy the facility from dawn to dusk.”
Cann said this track will be available for anybody, from adults who want to “boost their skills” to younger kids.
“We really care about helping our youth get the opportunity to get out there to exercise and having fun,” Cann said.
Cann said an estimated 75% of children in North Logan live within a mile or two to the park, so they should be able to easily and safely bike over.
“Kids are already biking a mile or so to school, which puts the track at a distance where parents could feel comfortable with kids riding to the bike track,” he said. “We’re just really excited about adding this element to serve the community, and we think it will be a fun spot for residents of Cache Valley all around.”