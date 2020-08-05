She didn’t get much air time last week on America’s Got Talent, but that is just fine with 15-year-old Kenadi Dodds.
The teenager from North Logan has made it on to the Live Shows portion of the popular television show on NBC. In its 15th season, AGT recently aired the Judge Cuts where the four judges — Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara — whittled down the field from more than 100 contestants who had been given a “yes,” to 44.
Ten acts had to perform one more time for the last five spots. Dodds was among the 39 that advanced on the merits of their first performance.
In fact, the fate of Dodds was not even debated like some other acts. Cowell said the country singer was moving on and a brief glimpse of her was shown on the Judge Cuts episode, and then it was on to the judges discussing another performer.
Dodds, the daughter of Brandi and Chris Dodds, played the guitar and sang an original song that she wrote with her father in her performance back in June. She also plays the piano.
The Live Shows begin on Aug. 11 at Universal Studios Hollywood. The public relations representative from AGT would not say when Dodds would perform next, but she will not be on the first show.
In the first four weeks of the live quarterfinals, 11 acts will perform each Tuesday, and viewers can vote at NBC.com/AGTVote and via the “AGT” App. Results will be revealed during a one-hour telecast each Wednesday with five acts going through each week to the semifinals. During the Wednesday night show, fans will have a chance to save an act in jeopardy during the telecast, via the “Dunkin’ Save.”