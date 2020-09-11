A North Logan teenager’s dream continues to live on.
Kenadi Dodds reached the semifinals show of America’s Got Talent a few weeks ago. Her next performance will air on Sept. 15 on NBC. The first semifinals aired this past Tuesday with this upcoming Tuesday as the second and final semifinals. Contestants are vying for a chance to win the $1 million prize.
Following the show this coming Tuesday, a results show will follow on Wednesday. The final live show will be Sept. 22, with the winner announced on Sept. 23.
The 15-year-old daughter of Brandi and Chris Dodds has been met with positive comments throughout the competition until her last appearance. In her latest performance, she played the piano and sang an original song titled “Dancing Through The Stars” at an outside venue surrounded by trees and flowers. She was on the grounds of Universal Studios in Los Angeles
Celebrity judge Heidi Klum went first and gave a glowing review.
“I know no matter what happens with the voting, music companies are going to call for you,” Klum said. “I think you are absolutely amazing. I also love the bond you have with your sisters. I saw the sign at the end and hope they did too. It was beautiful.”
But then the teenager received a little negative feedback from celebrity judge Howie Mandel.
“I love you and think you have an amazing talent,” Mandel said. “I love the bond with your family and your amazing story. That song didn’t do it for me. If you remove the story —”
Before Mandel could finish his thought, virtual fans started booing. Klum and the third and final celebrity judge Sofia Vergara cut Mandel off, saying he had been negative all night.
“I’m not voting,” Mandel said in conclusion. “They are voting at home.”
Vergara went last with her comments.
“I think you are beautiful,” Vergara said. “I think you are spectacular and you have a beautiful family.”
Mandel interrupted her, asking if she liked the first song Dodds sang better.
“I liked the first song better, but I think this song was beautiful,” Vergara said. “I think people are going to love you and I hope that people vote for you because you deserve it.”
And they did — Dodds got enough votes to move on.
AGT host Terry Crews asked Dodds what it would mean to her and her family if she won.
“If I win AGT, it would mean the world to me,” Dodds answered. “We have worked so hard and sacrificed so much. I’m just so grateful to have made it this far. To be voted through it would just mean the world to all of us.”
Hundreds of contestants began with tryouts. Dodds was one of more than 100 acts to get a “yes” during her audition. Then the judges whittled the field down to 44, and Dodds didn’t even have to perform because they liked her so much.
The Live Shows were spread out over four weeks with 11 acts each night. Now it is down to the last semifinals show.
During the quarterfinals, Dodds took to Twitter to thank fans and encourage them to vote for her to make the next round. One can vote at NBC.com/AGTVote and via the “AGT” App.
Dodds is a country music singer and songwriter. After attending a Shania Twain concert at the age of nine, she has dreamed of being a country singer. Making it to Nashville, Tennessee, is her goal.
She is inspired every day by her parents, who are both blind, and two younger sisters, who also have sight problems, to pursue this career path. Her father, a two-time Paralympian, is helping her navigate this path, teaching her the importance of hard work and perseverance. Together, they’re learning about the music industry and developing her talents. They write the songs she performs together.