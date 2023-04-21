North Logan-based Electric Power Systems is partnering with vehicle manufacturer Regent Craft to provide power integration technology for the manufacturing of an all-electric seaglider.
On Thursday, the global powertrain supplier for the aviation industry announced its partnership with the all-electric, passenger-carrying, wing-in-ground vehicle manufacturer REGENT. This partnership, according to the press release, is a significant development as it combines the expertise and resources of two industry leaders to create an “innovative and environmentally friendly solution” and will bring a new level of “efficiency and sustainability” to the transportation industry.
According to the release, the 12-passenger seaglider, called “Viceroy,” is expected to enter service by mid-decade. REGENT has already obtained $8 billion in orders from major airlines and leading ferry operators in five different countries, the press release states.
“We are pleased to have EP Systems on board as our battery provider for our full-scale prototype seaglider," Billy Thalheimer, REGENT’s CEO, said in the release. "Their expertise in producing high-quality, efficient battery technology is second to none, and they share our deep commitment to safety. We are confident that their battery solution will help make the seaglider a true game-changer in the transportation industry.”
The seaglider is “poised to revolutionize transportation” with its high speed, zero-emission transportation along coastal water ways, according to the release. The “state-of-the-art" power integration technology will not only make the seaglider able to service routes up to 180 miles on a single charge but will also enable it to operate quietly.
“This will have significant benefits, particularly in areas where noise abatement is a concern, such as near residential areas and wildlife habitats,” the release states.
EP Systems is known for its expertise in developing and implementing power integration solutions that “meet the needs for today’s transportation industry,” the release states. Its technology will reduce operating costs and maintenance requirements and allow the seaglider to fly with a longer range and higher speed.
“Our technology will enable the vehicle to achieve greater efficiency, reliable paced operations, and a sustainable solution for this groundbreaking form of transportation,” Nathan Millecam, CEO of EP Systems, said in the release.
With this partnership, REGENT is joining a growing list of EP System’s costumers including NASA, the FAA, Boeing, Diamond Aircraft, Plana, Safran, Supernal and VoltAero.
