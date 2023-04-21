hjnstock-Your News Now

North Logan-based Electric Power Systems is partnering with vehicle manufacturer Regent Craft to provide power integration technology for the manufacturing of an all-electric seaglider.

On Thursday, the global powertrain supplier for the aviation industry announced its partnership with the all-electric, passenger-carrying, wing-in-ground vehicle manufacturer REGENT. This partnership, according to the press release, is a significant development as it combines the expertise and resources of two industry leaders to create an “innovative and environmentally friendly solution” and will bring a new level of “efficiency and sustainability” to the transportation industry.


