Northern Utah lawmakers met virtually to discuss the first week of the 2021 Legislative Session
The first week of Utah’s legislative session has ended and Northern Utah lawmakers are already working on many different pieces of legislation. The men gathered virtually last week for a town hall streamed on Facebook, where they updated constituents on topics from taxes to firearms.
“I think the legislative leaders and also the governor or both have been talking about an $80 million tax break. No, we're not looking at any tax increase. We're very, very fortunate the state of Utah right now is better off financially than any other state in the country,” said Senator Chris Wilson. Wilson is serving on the Senate’s Taxation and Revenue committee and represents Cache and Rich counties.
