You might call the the 1990s and early 2000s the “salad days” for the Zanavoo restaurant in Logan Canyon. Not only was the scenically located dining establishment getting a lot of business, it was becoming locally famous for a salad dressing made by its chef/owner Casper Berry.
Zanavoo closed in 2007 and has sat vacant except for a brief period since then, and now Casper Berry has passed away, closing the book on an era many Cache Valley residents will long remember.
“The thing that sticks out to me the most about Zanavoo was the location and the beauty where it was in the canyon,” said Berry’s daughter Nicole Moser this week while recalling her father and the restaurant that all of his six children worked in at one time or another.
Moser’s memory is also filled with scenes from the many weddings and receptions held at Zanavoo, which gave the place a special connection to many locals, often enhanced by their interactions with the proprietor.
“He was very funny. He loved to visit with the customers, and he just loved what he did,” his daughter said.
Born in 1938, Marion Casper Berry grew up in the small town of Senatobia, Mississippi. When he was 14, his family moved to Salt Lake City, where he attended East High School and began working in restaurants, eventually becoming a chef, manager and owner of various establishments.
After moving his family to his wife MaryAnn’s ancestral home in Providence, Berry opened Robintino’s restaurant in the Foundry building in Logan, a precursor to the Coppermill restaurant that occupied the building after it was renamed The Emporium. Then from 1989 to 2007 he operated Zanavoo.
One thing Zanavoo diners often raved about was the signature salad dressing served at the restaurant, and the concoction’s popularity eventually led Berry to bottle and market it as “Casper’s Salad Dressing Extraordinaire.”
Again with the help of the entire Berry family, the dressing business gained a level of success, with Casper’s earning a place among national brands on supermarket shelves around the region.
However, Berry stopped producing his dressing in 2018 and “gave away” the recipe to a St. Anthony, Idaho, food company named Chiz’s. To date, it does not appear the company has used the recipe for any of its own products.
In a 2018 Herald Journal interview, Berry cited age (he was then 80) as the main reason for the closing down the business, and he offered an apology to his loyal customers.
“I’m really sorry. I’ve just run out of gas,” Berry said, noting that by that time Casper’s dressing had become a one-man operation, with him doing all of the blending, bottling and delivering.
He also cited stiff competition from food industry giants for the decision, saying, “It’s hard to compete with these big guys. They just take you out.”
The recipe for Casper’s dressing actually didn’t originate with Berry. His daughter said it came from a family friend who granted permission for it to be used and marketed. Without revealing the full recipe, Moser this week offered a hint to its unique flavor.
“There were a couple of things in there that were just kind of unusual. There was rice vinegar, which is hard to find, and pure sesame oil,” she said. “He used to have to go to California to get those.”
An obituary for Casper Berry appears in today’s Herald Journal. Among other things, it notes how the chef used his cooking skills in numerous service efforts over the years, including providing a weekly meal at Zanavoo for area widows.
Moser said one thing she wants the community to know about her father was how much he loved his children and grandchildren.
