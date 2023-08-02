...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch
Front, Salt Lake Valley, Wasatch Back, Wasatch Mountains I-80
North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 and Western Uinta Mountains.
* WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive rainfall may result in flooding of small
streams, creeks and flood prone areas as well as localized urban
flooding. Debris flows and mudslides from recent burn scars are
also possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rain and thunderstorms are forecast across
northern Utah this evening into the overnight hours. Areas of
heavy rainfall with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Be especially cautious when driving at night when it is harder to
recognize flood dangers.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of Utah including Cache and Box Elder counties, which will remain in effect through Thursday afternoon.
“Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible,” according to an advisory on Wednesday.
Impacted areas where flash flooding could occur are Cache Valley and eastern Box Elder County, among other places across the state.
“Excessive rainfall may result in flooding of small streams, creeks and flood prone areas as well as localized urban flooding,” reads the advisory. “Debris flows and mudslides from recent burn scars are also possible.”
Parts of the valley saw flooding this spring, including along portions of the Logan and Blacksmith Fork rivers, from snowmelt after heavy winter storms packed the mountains.
While Wednesday's rain and overcast skies helped cool temperatures — a respite from recent 90-degree temperatures — Mother Nature's gift has come at a cost.
The NWS said widespread rain and thunderstorms were forecast for northern Utah on Wednesday evening through the overnight hours.
“Areas of heavy rainfall with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are forecast," it said in the advisory.
The flood watch also was in effect for areas along the Wasatch Front, including the Salt Lake Valley, and the western Uinta Mountains.
