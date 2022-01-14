U.S. Forest Service officials are asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for multiple vandalism incidents in Green Canyon following a recent trail-use rules change.
According to a statement from the Forest Service, 28 decking screws were found strewn across a section of groomed trail on Tuesday. The screws were placed on a blind downhill corner and extended across the trail’s breadth. The next day another individual found self-tapping sheet metal screws in another section of trail.
The statement also indicated “wires” had been cut on trail grooming equipment. Though the specific date was unknown, authorities believe the incident occurred between Jan. 2 and Jan. 7.
Logan District Ranger Jennefer Parker said the screws were likely intended to damage skis or bike tires. To her knowledge, Green Canyon has never seen vandalism quite like this.
“We’ve never had any vandalism towards the equipment,” Parker said. “If so, it hasn’t been raised to (the ranger district) since I've been here. That’s one of the reasons I’m kind of assuming it’s retaliation.”
To better support the efforts of Nordic United — a local group of winter activity enthusiasts who voluntarily groom trails for public use — the district announced a rule change on Jan. 5 that required hikers to use snowshoes on Green Canyon’s groomed trails. Skis, of course, and mountain bikes were still permitted, though bikes required tires of at least four inches wide.
The requirement of snowshoes, fat tire bikes or skis was intended to prevent damage to the groomed trails while requiring fewer hours of maintenance from Nordic United volunteers. Some individuals expressed frustration at the rule change; Parker said the district has received criticism online and over the phone.
As for the vandals, though the likelihood of catching them is slim, Parker said local rangers have had success with anonymous tips in past investigations. Those with information related to the incidents can call the district office at 435-755-3620. Anonymous tips can be left at the same number after business hours.
“We’ll be doing some additional monitoring in the area, as will Nordic United,” Parker said. “It’s just really frustrating to me to have somebody take that type of action … especially damaging the equipment.”
Dennis Newell, a Nordic United board member and chair of the organization's grooming committee, said the act of cutting the wires on equipment was more irritating than it was substantial.
“Those were easily repaired,” Newell said. “It was an annoying, superficial type of damage, for sure, but it does hold up operations.”
The scattered screws, however, are much more concerning. Newell was the first to find the two-and-a-half inch silver decking screws on Tuesday as they were freezing into the groomed surface. He said they were spread across a 10 to 12 square foot area on the trail near “Candy Cane Hill,” and the placement seemed intentional.
“To me, what was a little bit more twisted, was the location of this. It was a little bit thought out,” Newell said, explaining those approaching the blind corner where the screws were located are typically looking for other users instead of inspecting the snow. “Maybe it’s just random, I could be just making this up, but to me, it did not seem like a randomly chosen location.”
Age and ability level vary greatly among the users in Green Canyon, Newell said, which is why trail grooming is important. While someone could have been injured by a screw in the snow, Newell said a person could also be injured by the fall alone.
“When you hit something solid like that, it’ll make you crash,” Newell said. “If you ever hit anything that’s not snow with Nordic skis, it can take you down pretty quick.”
While the canyon doesn’t have a history of blatant vandalism, Newell said other mischievous incidents, usually attributed to kids messing around in the parking lot at night, have occurred. Newell said burned items and broken glass were found after apparent “Molotov Cocktails” were broken on a rock near the trailhead.
“But that wasn’t targeting anything,” Newell said. “It’s still dumb.”
Newell highlighted that the vast majority of people are respectful of the canyon and others, which is also the goal of Nordic United.
“We’re trying to manage a very busy spot with lots of different interests in the best way that we can,” Newell said. “The only way to make (the canyon) so that folks can use it is that we have to have some management strategies.”
Parker said there are two places in Cache Valley, including Green Canyon, where ski trails have been authorized. And just as certain rules apply to groomed snowmobile trails, Parker said there are rules that go along with ski trails.
“To me, this is the same thing,” Parker said. “We have people putting a lot of work and effort into having an opportunity — and it’s a very unique opportunity that we don’t have all over the valley — and I think it’s worth putting some effort into protecting that.”
Parker said anyone can still access Green Canyon; the rule change only applies to the groomed trail.
“They just have to stay off the groomed ski trail if you’re not using skis or a fat-tire bike (or snowshoes),” Parker said. “We’re not telling you you can’t go up Green Canyon. We’re not closing Green Canyon. We’re not restricting Green Canyon.”