breaking top story Ogden woman dies from injuries in Fish Haven ATV crash By Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office Nov 28, 2021 Nov 28, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo courtesy of Portneuf Air Rescue Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On 26 November 2021 at approximately 8:15 PM the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle accident involving an ATV.This accident was at the intersection of Mountain Way and Dogwood Circle in Fish Haven.Deputies discovered that an ATV driven by a 36 yr old Ogden woman had gone out of control and overturned.The woman was the only rider on the ATV. The woman was treated at the scene and transported by Bear Lake County Ambulance Service personnel. The driver was later airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center. × Advertisement Life saving efforts and emergency surgery were unsuccessful and the driver died as a result of injuries sustained in this accident.The driver of the ATV is identified as 36 yr old Alicia Springfield, of Ogden, Utah. Next of kin has been notified.The accident is still under investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Atv Ogden Driver Motor Vehicle Transports Accident Fish Haven Atv Bear Lake County Woman Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Hardware Ranch Wildlife Management Area cancels sleigh rides, shortens name Community divided: Cache County School District says anti-racist video shown during Sky View assembly was inappropriate Logan secures $52 million from UDOT to address Main Street traffic flow Hay fire threatens home in Cornish Church releases artist's rendering of planned new Smithfield Temple