SALT LAKE CITY — Republican Utah gubernatorial candidate Jon Huntsman Jr. said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Huntsman self-quarantined and went for a COVID-19 test immediately after making a campaign stop late last week in Cache Valley, where he shook many hands.
He learned that a campaign staffer tested positive last week just after the visit. The staffer was apparently not with him in Cache Valley.
Huntsman said he is experiencing “classic symptoms” of the illness caused by the coronavirus, and will isolate himself while his campaign continues.
“Like so many others, my goal is to keep my family safe,” he said in a tweet. “Though isolated temporarily, we’ve never been more energized in this important race for governor. The work goes on!”
Huntsman previously served as Utah governor until 2009, when he left to be the U.S. ambassador to China under then-president Barack Obama. He later served as ambassador to Russia under President Donald Trump before resigning and mounting his campaign for governor.
Huntsman, 60, is one of four Republican candidates on the June 30 primary ballot. He is considered a front-runner, though in a tight contest with Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, who has had a higher profile recently by helping run the state’s response to the coronavirus crisis.
Primary ballots began going out this week in the election being conducted entirely by mail due to the pandemic. It’s the first wide-open governor’s race in Utah in more than a decade.
Huntsman canceled all his public appearances after learning of the staff member’s positive test.
He attended a campaign event in Logan shortly before getting the news. It was held outside to allow for social distancing practices, though a number of people there did not wear masks and Huntsman shook hands with numerous people.
The number of coronavirus cases has been trending upward in Utah as the state moves toward re-opening the economy under pressure from conservatives who cite the heavy economic toll of business shutdowns aimed at stopping the spread.
Huntsman’s positive test came after an initial incorrect negative result from the Salt Lake County Health Department. A second test came back positive.
His running mate, Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, was cleared to continue campaigning in person last week.
The staffer has not been identified. Campaign headquarters was closed for cleaning last week and later reopened.