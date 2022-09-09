logan football field

Work continues on the Logan High School football field and track as seen on Friday.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

A school tradition has been saved.

Although continuing construction delays on a new track at Logan High School will keep the school’s football team off its home field for two more games this season, special allowances will be made so the Grizzlies can host their Homecoming game and festivities at Crimson Field before turning it back over to work crews.

