Librarians, teachers, parents and volunteers on the Idaho side of Cache Valley do a lot to keep children’s reading skills up over the summer.
Teresa Rasmussen, assistant director of the Larsen-Sant Library in Preston, takes several approaches to fill the need.
“It’s multiple programs. Not just one,” she said. “To be able to provide the reading programs for the children and parents each year makes my heart happy.”
The Larsen-Sant Library has different outreach projects. Kids were able to get a free book with free school lunches at the high school earlier this summer, resulting in around 250 books handed out each week of the program.
The library also conducted its Summer Reading in the Park program in Preston, where activities included a reptile petting zoo, movies, adult book clubs, and teen and adult reading bookmarks. Rasmussen said the program had “wonderful prizes donated by many wonderful library supporters in the community,” noting participation this year is back up to pre-COVID levels.
In nearby Franklin, shelves of books have been set up at the former jail to provide kids summer reading material, and activities are conducted at the city park each week before kids are invited to check out books.
The Franklin library outreach goes back a number of years.
Rasmussen explained that Patsy Shipley, a resident in Franklin, came into the Larsen-Sant Library about eight years ago expressing that she wanted to have a program to help keep the reading skills up during the summer for the children in Franklin.
“I told Patsy that we have access to the National Summer Reading program. We gave her the manual that we also use that outlines weekly activities for four weeks that they could choose to do, too,” Rasmussen said. “We also provided the reading logs as well supplies for the crafts, prizes, and new books to give away.”
Shipley was teaching ESL (English Second Language) to the Spanish children at Pioneer Elementary School in Preston and had been a Title I instructor for 22 years in Idaho Falls.
“As I thought about the limited opportunities for the Spanish kids living in Franklin, the idea of a library began to form,” Shipley said. “I went to the Franklin City Office to talk to the Franklin city clerk, Lael Parkinson, to see if I could put a library in the Franklin city office building. Lael said there was no place that could be set up permanently as the building was used for many events, but maybe we could put it next door in the old historic jail that was vacant. Mayor Todd Hawks approved it and the Library in the Jail took on a life of its own.”
Shipley also contacted teachers in the school district, and she described her early efforts this way:
“The teachers were so supportive. They brought all of their books to us that they didn’t use. There were so many books donated and sorted, Spanish books, children’s books, chapter books, and classics. We placed them on old boards stretched between cinder blocks where they sat on for five years. Because of the possible problem of moisture during the winter, we always took the books out of the jail and stored them in boxes upstairs. Sharon Taylor of Cub River, a teacher as well as one of the library volunteers, offered her husband’s help, and Mike made us nicer shelves, where the books are finally at home.”
The theme for the Franklin Summer Reading Program this year is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Stories, crafts, activities and refreshments are built around that theme for each week’s library activity through to the end of summer.
The old bell atop the Franklin City jailhouse is rung 11 times at 11 a.m. every Wednesday to announce that it is Franklin Library Day. The children in Franklin hear the bell and either walk or ride their bikes to the park. On the first day, Wednesday, June 7, 50 children and adults assembled at the Franklin City Park Pavilion.
The groups rotate every 15 minutes to the three different stations with lessons about the ocean. Shipley’s visiting daughter-in-law from New York joined in to teach the children the song “Slippery Fish.”
Another week’s activity included a treasure hunt where Shipley hid about 20 paper and stuffed sea creatures around the park that the children were to find. Another week Shipley filled a plastic swimming pool with sand and water where she buried shells and pearls. The children dug to find them and were able to keep them.
Karen Lowe, one of the volunteers with her daughter, Haylee, also helps with the weekly activities. For one of Karen’s activities, she read to a fish story then filled a tub full of water, set it on the table where the children could gather around it to watch as items, such as a fish or a rock, were put in the water to see if they would sink or float. Haylee Lowe made origami paper boats and the children were to guess how many stones it would take before the paper boat sank.
At Sharon Taylor’s station, she helped children make fish kites cut out of paper that they decorated and equipped with a short string. The children ran around the park flying their kites.
Refreshments and treats are served at the end of each activity provided by the Relief Society every week by assignment.
“They go above and beyond this assignment. We wear matching aprons so the children can identify who the volunteer is for that day,” Karen Lowe said.
Other volunteers who come to help are Cathy Crookston along with young women Hallie Spackman and Macklee Boycott.
From the park, the children are then escorted into the basement of the Franklin City Jail where the library books are kept, turn in their reading logs, return their six books from the week before and chose six more books that they put into a bag that is provided for them. Before they leave, everyone nods to Otis (a mannequin donated by Kent Dunkley) who is always sleeping in his bed in a real prison cell, with a book planted on his face.
The Larsen-Sant Library’s held its closing social in the last week of June, hosting 90 kids at Benson Park.
“Melvin the Octopus” is displayed in the Preston library, hung over the fireplace where a chain is added to him every time a book is read. The chain is stretched throughout the library. It is a visual way for all to see all of the books being read during the summer program.
“We will take the chain to the Preston Fair in July and let people guess how many books. Our goal is to get the chain around the entire library,” Rasmussen said.
The assistant librarian offered thanks to the many volunteers who made these programs possible during the summer. They include Jennifer Wallis, on the Library of Friends Board, who plans Summer Reading in the Park, Heather, Connor, Jarad and Cole Emery, Sue Stewart, Glenda Excell, Rhoda Azeveo, Diane Burton, Lisa Cole, Debbie Hull, plus Pre-School Story Time ladies “Miss Libby” and “Miss Penny, and all of the library staff who made these programs possible.
Teresa would also like to thank the sponsors who gave for the prizes: Beckstead Realty, Stokes, Wendy’s, Downata Hot Springs, American Family Insurance, Big J Burgers, Pizza Villa, Fuller & Fuller Attorneys at Law, Direct Communications, Bear River Hot Springs, Lava Hot Springs, Rounds & Associates Insurance Service, Olive +Jo, Suppose Fabric Store, Artic Circle, Alta Bank, DMR Home, New York Deli, Travis M. Kunz, Burger King, Cornerstone Cares Realty, House of Pop, and Conture.