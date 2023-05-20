Kenneth Webb rolled down the hand-made wooden ramp on his porch into a room that used to be his garage.
He parked his wheelchair next to a counter where wood carved into the shape of a cello body sat under an array of aged violins and violas hanging from racks on the walls.
“This is where the magic happens,” he said.
Years and years of repairing any and every musical instrument he could get his hands on had built Webb a reputation for being a go-to guy for musical repairs. Many of the violins he refurbishes are sent to him from those he has connected with throughout his music career. Some of them are even from the 1700s.
In the basement of Webb’s home in Smithfield, various instruments, many of them handmade, are displayed in a newly renovated music studio. Along with his advanced woodworking skills, Webb plays and teaches 25 instruments. He also sings and composes.
The 46-year-old Smithfield resident started repairing instruments and giving music lessons out of his home after he had a stroke in 2013 that paralyzed the left side of his body and gave him intolerable chronic pain. After months of feeling helpless, Webb decided he no longer wanted to waste his “God-given talents.”
“I love woodworking,” Webb said. “I love the coloring and the smell of the wood and just taking that time to make an instrument that will hopefully last 200 to 300 years.”
Now, Webb has spent countless hours attempting to get his business ready for a storefront in Cache Valley. His store, he said, would be located in Smithfield or Hyde Park and would offer everything from lessons to repairs to robotics and craft activities. He would also like the business to have a recital room for other music teachers in the valley to use.
The beginning of a life-long passion
Growing up as a United States Army brat, both Webb and his love for music were born in Germany. According to him, his father was excellent at both the piano and the accordion.
“I remember he would always be playing as we would go to bed,” he said. “Or he would come home and play after we’d gone to bed, and we’d wake up and just hear this amazing music.”
Webb’s father’s talent inspired him to start playing the piano as a young kid. Growing up in Europe, Webb said he was always surrounded by the classical sounds of Mozart and Beethoven. Additionally, one of the military bases Webb lived on was near an opera house.
Walking home from elementary school, Webb said he would take the long way so he could walk by the opera house and listen to the music being performed. When he was 11, the conductor let him in, and he got to see the orchestra perform up-close. This is where he became fascinated with conducting, and the conductor even let him try it himself once.
“Music just got ingrained in me,” Webb said. “I just loved that music.”
When Webb’s family moved to a small community in Idaho around that same time, he kept up this love for music by teaching other children in the neighborhood how to play the piano. As he grew up, he started to really enjoy teaching and playing instruments, leading him to teach himself how to play anything he could get his hands on. Webb said many of the instruments he learned were because of requests from others.
“People would ask me ‘hey, can you play or teach guitar?’” Webb said. “And I’d say, ‘I don’t know how, but I’ll get one and learn and then teach you.’”
When Webb started learning instruments, he realized that it came extremely natural for him. According to him, he can play all the brass instruments except the trombone, and all the woodwind instruments.
In high school, his favorite instrument to play was the trumpet. During his senior year, he had the opportunity to be a teacher aide for choir, orchestra and band classes, which furthered his love for music and teaching.
A craftsman is born
Webb said when he is put in front of a piano, he can play for hours and hours.
It’s his favorite instrument to play because he has spent a lifetime developing the ability to sight-read sheet music. It also has a special place in his heart as it got him into the craft of making and repairing instruments.
When Webb and his family moved to Colorado, he decided he wanted to learn how to tune his own piano. Just like most of the instruments he plays, he taught himself how to do so using a book and a brief online course.
Once one of his friends heard he knew how to tune pianos, he asked him if he could restore a piano for him. Restoring pianos, like all the other things he taught himself to do, was something he had never done.
“I’d never done anything like it, but I thought it would be really fun,” Webb said.
After his first piano restoration, Webb got really into the craft of repairing instruments. For a few years after, he said he would refurbish 12 to 13 pianos a year.
He continued this practice after he and his family moved to Wisconsin where he pursued a music degree at the University of Wisconsin Platteville. At the ages of eight and nine, Webb’s son would help him scrape the pianos down and work on the more intricate parts inside the piano.
At the time, Webb didn’t know that restoring instruments would soon be the thing that would inspire him to want to keep living.
When Webb experienced a stroke in 2013, his passion for restoring and playing the piano came to a complete stop.
“There was a point where I felt like I should no longer be alive,” he said. “I was in probably the biggest depression of my life.”
For a while after his stroke, Webb couldn’t do anything by himself. As time went by, he started to feel like a burden on his family. Then, one day, his body began to heal. Although feeling on the left side of his body hasn’t completely returned, it came back enough that he could start playing instruments again.
“Music has always been my go-to in trying to get through hard times, or to express joy or other emotions,” Webb said. “It’s how I get through my day.”
Webb said both hope and feeling re-entered his body at the same time.
“Seeing that glimmer of hope was a pivotal moment,” he said. “I was able to think ‘OK, I might still have my music.’”
After Webb got back some of his mobility, he began teaching music lessons again. According to him, one of his adult students was an engineer and always tried to push him to try building new things.
One time, his student purchased instructional books and supplies to build violins. Once the engineer decided he couldn’t do it, he gifted all the materials to Webb, sparking his interest in the craft of building violins.
Now, Webb hand-makes six to seven violins and repairs hundreds of instruments per year and has gotten back enough strength in his left hand to play the piano just as well as he did before.
Sharing his talents
After seven years taking cello lessons from Webb, Elias Nielsen began to take an interest in crafting instruments himself.
Nielsen said once he and Webb left the music studio, and he was able to observe Webb in his workshop, a whole new world of music opened.
“After playing an instrument for so long, you start to wonder what actually goes into what you have been playing for seven years,” Nielsen said.
Once Webb led Nielsen down the rabbit hole of understanding what it takes to make an instrument, Nielsen said he started doing his own projects.
Now, Nielsen works for Webb, keeping his workshop clean and helping out with heavy lifting.
“I do something totally different each day,” Nielsen said. “One day we could be carving out an instrument, while the next we are repairing one. I love that about this job. It never gets boring.”
Along with sharing his woodworking craft with students, Webb teaches almost any instrument imaginable to his them in the basement of his home. According to him, he only accepts students who are passionate and dedicated to music.
“I love teaching enough to where I really want the kids to learn, and if they’re not willing to be here, then they’re not going to learn and this isn’t a good environment for them,” Webb said.
In a trimester, he teaches 14 lessons to each of his students, followed by a recital. Webb said he likes to challenge his students and will often assign a college-level piece to the new ones.
As he has been a music teacher for more than 30 years, Webb said he has some students who are grown up and have graduated college. Some of them, he said, have even gone on to be music teachers themselves, while others joined major orchestras.
“I love seeing the reward on the kids’ faces and to be able to hear them play music,” Webb said. “And if I can help somebody understand how that song in their head works a little, it’s so rewarding to see what they can do.”
The biggest lesson Webb has learned throughout his career is that with perseverance, one can do almost anything.
“If you put your mind to it, and work your way through the pain, and just go for it, you can do anything,” Webb said. “Just find the time to do it.”
A GoFundMe has been set up for those who wish to help Webb accomplish his dream of opening his own music store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.