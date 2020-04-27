Utah arts-and-crafts fairs have all been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so Logan wood craftsman Rick Cox decided to do the next best thing: Create a one-man Summerfest on his front lawn.
Well, on his side lawn, actually. Cox lives on a corner of Eastridge Lane and Eastridge Drive in Logan, and his white festival display tent can be seen by passing pedestrians and motorists on the busier of the two streets.
Business hasn’t been great so far, but Cox expects things to pick up soon when people start looking for Mother’s Day gifts and he couples his artwork with a garage sale.
All of Cox’s creations are produced on power saws and made from scrap wood he finds around Cache Valley. Among his most popular items are Nativity scenes, mountainscapes and wood-carved world maps.
“I try to be as original as I can, so I don’t copy anybody,” he said. “I like finding old wood, the old barn wood and stuff, and see what I can make out of that.”
One thing customers appreciate about Cox’s work is it’s all hand-cut, with no machine mass production, and he gets some help on this front from his father, Greg Cox.
Rick Cox is a sixth-grade teacher at Wellsville Elementary School and said that when schools shifted to remote learning in March he found himself with a lot more dead-time, even though up to six hours a day is still spent teaching and grading.
“During the pandemic, I spend half the time online teaching and half the time with nothing else to do, so I just sit out in the shop and build all day.”
Thing is, there is no place to sell the stuff. Cox’s usual spring and summer haunts — Logan Summerfest, Salt Lake City Downtown Farmers’ Market and Summit County’s Park Silly Sunday Market — are all closed due to the coronavirus. That’s why he came up with the idea of setting up his vendor tent on the lawn.
On Friday evening he was stationed behind a table under the canopy and could be seen chatting with occasional passersby, including an old friend who just stopped by to chat.
Beyond the monetary benefits, social interaction is one of the things Cox likes about being a vendor at farmers’ markets and arts-and-crafts shows.
“It’s fun. I like the fact that you can just meet people. They walk up and you may talk to someone for five minutes, an hour or whatever,” he said. “I actually had a person look at one of my maps who started talking about flat-earthers and flat-earth theory. It was kind of interesting.”
Cox has no set hours for his festival tent and has put it up and taken it down a number of times, most recently to mow the lawn. His address is 152 Eastridge Lane in Logan.