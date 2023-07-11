Chad Lowrey moved to Cache Valley from southern California when he was six years old. He has always been a writer and used to rewrite movies replacing the characters with his dogs. Writing a book was a lifelong dream of his.
Part of the dedicatory page in his book “Arch Recruit” goes to two of Lowrey’s elementary school teachers.
“Mrs. Berry, my second-grade teacher, was the first teacher that I recall taking the time to listen to me about the issues I had growing up,” Lowrey said. “My home life was a little rough. She took the time to let me know that she cared. That really struck me.”
Lowrey said home life was quite different for him than other kids. He would go to school and “put on a face” and go home to deal with things that happened behind closed doors that nobody knew about.
“One of the greatest people who ever walked this earth was Mrs. Allen my fifth-grade teacher,” he said. “Still love her to this day. She taught me to believe in myself and to be me, not to try and fit everybody else’s mold. You are you and you don’t ever apologize for that.”
In middle school, he won a creative writing contest, and his story was handpicked by a visiting author to be showcased.
“That was the very first time I thought, I can do this,” he said. “An actual author said this writing is good. It was absolutely thrilling to me, one of the highlights of my youth still to this day.”
Lowrey joined the army at age 27; it was something he always dreamed of doing since he was a child. He spent two years in the army to graduate from nursing school and spent a total of eight years in the military.
“At 27 I decided I have to do it now or I’ll never do it,” he said.
After spending some time in a reserve unit, Lowrey opted to go back to active duty. He was stationed in Germany and deployed to Iraq.
“I met some of the best people I have ever met in my life in the army,” he said.
Lowrey said serving in the military accomplished one of his lifelong dreams and it was satisfying to check that box. However, he was ready to leave and spend his time with his six children.
Lowrey’s first book, “Arch Recruit,” was published on July 4. It combines six stories he has been writing over the past 20 years.
“There was an underlying tone, which I didn’t realize would come to be my mantra: one team, one fight,” he said. “That was really enforced in the military but started with Mrs. Berry and Mrs. Allen, everybody is on the same team. We are all struggling with something. There is no reason why we can’t help each other.”
In 2018 he started to focus on his book, and in 2019 he had completed about five chapters. Lowrey was able to find a publisher through a Twitter group. His book was approved for publishing and a release date was appropriately set for July 4.
“The inner kid in me said, ‘I told you; I told you; you could do this’,” Lowrey said.
The main character in “Arch Recruit” is a special operations soldier who decides to leave the military and live a normal civilian life. The story is based in Cache Valley. After suffering a loss, the soldier gets recruited to be a guardian angel. He is told his experiences and life circumstances led him to be recruited to guide and help others experiencing similar things.
Lowrey said every experience in the book happened to him and every character is based off of a real person in his life.
“He has been trained all his life; all the hell he went through growing up was for a reason,” Lowrey said. “It wasn’t for a reason but the circumstances of life on Earth that trained him to be that guardian angel he needed to be.”
Lowrey said writing the book was a raw and vulnerable experience.
“But with the underlying tone on one team, one fight, if I can make it, you can make it,” he said. “I am proud of where I am. People have had it worse than I did but I went through hell as a kid, and I still made it. That is part of what I want people to get out of this book, is that I can do it. If this guy did it, I can do it.”
He said it was therapeutic to write and it was scary, but it is a story that needs to be told.
“I am just now getting to the point where I can be proud of myself for just living and going through that,” he said. “Realizing there are kids that have had it so much worse. There are kids in Cache Valley digging through garbage to get food. They are making it one more day. That is all you need, one more day.”
Lowrey also wanted to tell the stories of people he served with in the military. The missions in the book are real stories of those he served with, their experiences and their strength in dealing with the effects.
“Just one more day, for the people around you, for the people that depend on you, for the people that love you, for the people you love, just do one more day,” he said.
The book, “Arch Recruit” by T.C. Lowrey can be purchased anywhere online where books are sold.
A book signing will be held from noon to 2 p.m. July 15 at Cache Coffee in Providence.
“I would rather get a phone call at 2:30 in the morning saying I just need someone to talk to than going to a funeral,” Lowrey said. “It doesn’t have to be military related, there is plenty of other trauma out there that people go through that need someone to talk to. I don’t care who you are, where you are, call me, I’ll listen. If one person can realize their worth, they can be there for somebody else. But more importantly they can help them make it one more day.”
