With nearly all live music performances in the state being cancelled over the past two weeks, members of the music scene in Northern Utah have launched an online music festival: “Love in the Time of the Coronavirus.”
The three-day festival boasts more than 35 musical acts livestreaming from practice spaces in Utah, Texas, New York, France and Israel. Though the festival is free, viewers are encouraged to tip the musicians so they can make ends meet during the pandemic.
Geoffrey Bilderback, a Wasatch Front concert promoter and council member of The Co-Op venue in Ogden that’s helping host the event, said he wanted to organize the festival after he saw many venues cut live music in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bilderback said live performances are the primary source of income for many musicians, and he simply wanted to help.
“I have a lot of friends in music, both locally and nationally, and I was seeing a lot of these people having to drop shows,” Bilderback said. “I was trying to think of what I could do to help these people at this time, and this was kind of the best idea I could come up with.”
For Bilderback, making a living as a musician is entirely possible without touring nationally or signing deals with record labels, but musicians need to gig. Bilderback said the musicians he’s worked with have found a way to carve out a living playing music locally.
“We’ve worked really hard to make that a possibility for people,” Bilderback said. “That’s almost entirely jeopardized now.”
As a punk rock kid growing up in Pittsburg, Bilderback said he started promoting concerts over 20 years ago as a bit of a hobby.
“Not being a musician, I wanted to work my way into the music scene more,” Bilderback said. “I started setting up my own shows.”
After a stint in Ireland with his family, they relocated to Utah where he now puts on an estimated 500 shows a year. For Bilderback, music is unquantifiable and it’s important to support the people who create it. Music raises hope and brings joy, Bilderback said, which is vital for people.
“Certainly, it’s an important thing to a lot of people’s lives, and we have to nurture that,” Bilderback said. “This is also how we say who we are to the rest of the world.”
The festival runs from March 27 through March 29. For those interested in tipping the artists, Venmo information for each performing artist is included in the event schedule as well as live-stream links. For more information, visit FB.com/events/301827174113569/.