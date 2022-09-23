hjnstock-Your News Now

Cache County Republicans are holding a special election to elect a new county assessor after Kathleen Howell retired from the position earlier this month. The special election format — in which people leave their position for a successor picked by their political party — has become relatively common in Cache Valley in recent years.

According to the Cache County Republican Party’s website, the election will take place 9 a.m. on Saturday. The two candidates running for the position are Brett Robinson — who is currently serving as acting assessor — and Kevin Hickman.

