Cache County Republicans are holding a special election to elect a new county assessor after Kathleen Howell retired from the position earlier this month. The special election format — in which people leave their position for a successor picked by their political party — has become relatively common in Cache Valley in recent years.
According to the Cache County Republican Party’s website, the election will take place 9 a.m. on Saturday. The two candidates running for the position are Brett Robinson — who is currently serving as acting assessor — and Kevin Hickman.
The decision will be made by members of the Cache County Republican Party Central Committee. According to the Cache Republicans’ website, this includes “Precinct Chairs, Vice Chairs, Secretaries, Treasurers; County Part Officers/Executive Committee members; Republican Elected officials representing or residing in Cache County.”
According to Utah State code, if an elected official leaves their office with more than two years left of their term or less than 65 days before the next general election, that official’s party gets to pick someone to fill out the rest of their term. In most other situations, the code dictates that all registered parties and the public be notified of the vacancy, and the position is voted on in the next general election. Another section of Utah Code describes a similar set of procedures when a county or district attorney leaves office before their term expires. The prior attorney’s party dictates which three candidates they present to the legislative body to determine who fills the position.
County Executive David Zook, County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield, County Attorney John Luthy, and County Attorney James Swink — Luthy’s predecessor — all came into their positions through these circumstances.
Luthy’s party, however, did not hold a special election to choose three candidates as usual because only three people applied for the position. The party passed the candidates’ names along to the Republican-dominated County Council for them to decide.
None of the officials in these offices had any say in the election process through which they took office. Zook and Luthy’s predecessors took jobs that required them to leave midterm, and Bradfield’s predecessor, Jill Zollinger, chose to retire. Still, these special elections have become less special in recent years.
A 2020 article published by The Herald Journal pointed out that Zollinger retired Aug. 31, 2020, rather than Aug. 15, 2020. Had she left on Aug. 15, according to the article, the position would have been decided in the 2020 general election. That year, an individual leaving an elected office had to do so less than 75 days before the general election to invoke a special election. It has since been shortened by 10 days.
Cache County was less than two weeks off from being able to pick the Clerk/Auditor, who has filled the position since Zollinger’s departure, rather than having the position decided by Republican Party leadership.
Cache County Republicans Chair Shellie Giddings said the party committee has done nothing to encourage or promote candidates stepping away from their offices in a way that necessitates special elections.
“I have no say over when they retire,” Giddings said. “I don’t have that much control.”
In fact, Giddings said, the party has to pay for special elections through the costs of things like reserving a venue.
“Believe me, I would rather not have to have a special election,” Giddings said. “I would much rather they serve out their term and, you know, somebody be elected. That would be much easier for the county party.”
Howell said she did plan the date of her retirement to allow someone to take her office through a special election, keeping her position for about a month longer than she needed to retire.
Had she retired in August, she explained, it would cost the individual who would take her place.
“Someone would have to run in the November election, which is an off year for the election, and they would just run for two years,” Howell told The Herald Journal. “It’s so expensive to run a campaign, quite frankly.”
Because she retired when she did, no one will have to pay for a two-year campaign in what is normally a four-year position. When asked if she thought the favor to her future successor could disenfranchise other political parties, she said it might.
Yet, the assessor position is largely bilateral, she said, as the assessor doesn’t legislate or create any governing rules.
“Often times, no one even runs,” Howell said, referring to Democratic candidates. “I know when I ran, the Democratic Party actually came to me and said, ‘We like you. We’re going to support you. We’re going to put signs in our yard.’”