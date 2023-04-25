Mental health awareness is on the incline, according to two mental health specialists who addressed members of the Rotary Club of Logan on Thursday.
There are a number of factors why someone might be experiencing mental struggles, but the reasons are not as important as the answers to help.
“Mental health awareness is not a little thing, not right now,” said Aaron Cothran, clinical social worker and therapist with Ora Counseling in Logan.
He said there are always options to get help for those struggling with mental health.
Introducing the topic to Rotary members, Cothran presented a slideshow — which he called the good, the bad, and the ugly — that depicted mental health statistics past and present. Nationwide, he said, the malady is rising.
Going back a few years, the increase in mental illness rose 8.5% in 2011 but 11.1% in 2014. About 80% of those with mental illness received no or insufficient treatment, Cothran said.
There is not one form of mental illness, but many. According to 2021 numbers by the National Institute of Mental Health, it was estimated one in five adult Americans live with some sort of mental illness. The number — some 57.8 million people — represent 22.8% of all US adults.
“Mental illnesses include many different conditions that vary in degree of severity, ranging from mild to moderate to severe,” reads information on the NIMH website. They can manifest themselves as mental, behavioral, or emotional disorder and “vary in impact, ranging from no impairment to mild, moderate, and even severe impairment.”
More serious mental illness “is defined as a mental, behavioral, or emotional disorder resulting in serious functional impairment, which substantially interferes with or limits one or more major life activities.”
Cothran said of the numbers he shared, “I don’t want to paint a bad picture, but to report the facts. But, he continued, the numbers are hard to ignore; they’re representative of real people who suffer, oftentimes unnecessarily.
An issue that compounds the problem is that many people who suffer some kind of mental health crisis do not receive treatment — in part, he said, because there seems to be a stigma around mental health.
That stigma — that a person is weak if one visits a counselor or in other ways seeks help — needs to go the way of the dodo bird. The reality is that it is OK for a person to admit they are having a difficult time and to ask for help.
The upswing is that there is hope — there is always hope, Cothran said. No one is ever truly alone. And there are resources available to help anyone who might be feeling alone or who in other ways is struggling.
Something on the horizon in Cache Valley is a forthcoming center specially aimed to help those struggling with a mental health crisis. The $1.8 million mental health intake center is now in the funding phase, according Cothran. It came about because of House Bill 66 — the Behavioral Health Crisis Response Commission Amendments — co-sponsored by Sen. Chris Wilson, R-Logan, and Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy, and which passed this legislative session.
Sen. Wilson, in speaking with The Herald Journal in February, said the future mental health intake center will be a boon to both families and law enforcement in the valley.
“I want people to know there is hope on the horizon,” he said, explaining the center will provide an alternative source of professional help for people facing a mental health crisis. “We are tackling (mental health) and just secured funding for the center. There are a number of receiving centers throughout the state that have been very helpful. … This center will help alleviate the pressures of police and family members from taking individuals to jail or to the emergency room.”
There are also options through Bear River Mental Health and other local providers, including Ora Counseling.
Rotary members asked pertinent questions on Thursday, such as how does a person know if one is mentally unhealthy? And how does one get a family member or friend who is struggling to accept that he or she might need help?
The answers are not always easy, but a good rule of thumb — and a compassionate trait, Cothran said — is to let the person know you care, that the individual is not alone.
For those who are challenged: “It’s OK to say, ‘I’m struggling and could use some help,’” Cothran said.
Jordan Brown, clinical director at Ora Counseling, also presented at the Rotary meeting, saying people often are told to eat better, to exercise more, to go to church, and in other ways take care of our physical and spiritual natures. But closely connected to both of those is emotional and mental health.
For the friend or family member, he said, don’t be afraid to ask if you can help. It is a way to help break down barriers and erase the stigma of mental health. And it lets the person know they are not alone.
For those who might feel alone or in need of help, and if no one is reaching out to you, Brown and Cothran offer this advice: talk to a family member or friend, set up an appointment to visit with a counselor, take good care of yourself. Hope is never too far away.
The longstanding stigma of mental health is not in itself healthy. These are different times, Brown said, and it was never healthy to avoid the problem, telling someone to pick oneself up. Sometimes an individual needs the help of another, sometimes from a friend or family member, and sometimes from a professional.
And that’s OK, Brown said. Even mental health professionals need to self-care.
