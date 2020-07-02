Over nearly four decades, the Cache Valley Cruise-In has grown to be one of the largest car shows in the state. This year, almost all of the event has been canceled because of coronavirus, except for the parade down Logan’s Main Street.
“We've had so many people telling us that they're tired of being kept indoors and they're tired of the restrictions. And so we told the health department, we would encourage social distancing, that we would encourage people wearing a face mask, and that it would at least be able to be outdoors, give them something to do. And we're hoping to give people some normalcy,” said Brandon Douglas, the president of the Cache Valley Cruise-In.
