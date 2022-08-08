When David Nolan, a musician from Cache Valley, found his family in a desperate situation, he turned to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — an organization he had dedicated 37 years of his life to — with high hopes.
These hopes were dismissed, he said, when the church offered him very little in return.
“It was like a punch to the face basically,” Nolan said.
Right after being denied any sort of real help, an article published by The Wall Street Journal came out reporting the church's $100 billion stock fund.
“That made a big impact on me,” Nolan said. “It was really heartbreaking.”
The news sent him into a deep depression that fueled inspiration for many gut-wrenching songs.
“I just kept writing them, one after another,” he said.
These songs inspired Nolan to take things a step further and create a musical aimed at being a voice for the forgotten, marginalized, homeless and the starved.
“The Good Shepards” will be making its five-show debut at the Historic Egyptian Theater in downtown Ogden from Aug. 18 through 20. It is a musical intending to call attention to the massive wealth many Christian churches have, and how they could use that wealth to better help people. According to Nolan, there is nothing in the show that makes fun of the LDS church, its leaders or its doctrine.
“I wanted to make it so all people could attend no matter what they believe,” Nolan said.
The musical follows Laura, an activist and journalist for The New York Times, who gathers information on why extremely wealthy Christian churches don’t do more to help the poor, needy and starving. She goes undercover and gets a job at the church's headquarters, determined to write an expose.
While doing her investigation, she begins to realize many of the church's employees are good and genuine people. She is torn between exposing the church’s hard truths, or protecting her new found friends.
“Now Laura, her new friends, and the wealthy administrators of the church, must all question their responsibility to God’s 'flock' and what it really means to be a Good Shepard,” according to the musical's website.
Nolan, who remains an active member of the LDS church, encouraged members and non-members alike to not label the musical a “hate piece.”
“You will have a hard time finding a musical that has a more powerful message of hope and acceptance,” he said.
Nolan said he hoped his show would effect change and encourage church leaders to use their wealth as Jesus would have.
“If we can help make a difference and maybe help impact the church's charitable giving habits or their transparency with their finances, then it will be a successful production,” Nolan said.
When Nolan came up with the concept and wrote all of the music for the show, he asked Chris Metz, another resident of Cache Valley, to write the script. Now a co-director, Metz has his own reasons for his passion for the show. For him, it's “all about faith journeys.”
“It's really about respecting everyone's comfortability with the space that they're in,” Metz said. “We really try to respect that journey with the script.”
Metz said he hopes people will watch until the end of the show and see a message of “everybody is right, everybody is wrong.”
“That’s a very universal sentiment that I think anyone, inside or outside of the church, will get the same message and find some common ground,” he said.
Above all else, Metz hopes everyone will come to the show with an open mind and heart, to see the full scope of the message the producers, writers and cast members want to portray.
“The most important thing about this show is learning to love yourself and others for the parts that are hardest for you to understand,” Metz said. “Hopefully, that's what everybody comes in expecting and gets out of it.”