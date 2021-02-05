GEORGETOWN — More than two dozen cattle were killed in a semi versus elk crash in Bear Lake County early Friday morning.
The incident occurred on US 30 near Georgetown around 6 a.m.
Idaho State Police say Jeffrey Nickols, 29, of Parma, was driving east in a 2020 Peterbilt semi hauling a cattle trailer when he struck an elk on the roadway. He then lost control of the vehicle and it rolled off the left shoulder of the road.
There were roughly 90 cattle in the trailer, police said, adding that 31 of them died at the scene.
The driver was not injured in the incident.
The road was partially blocked for about six hours following the crash.
Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Bear Lake Fire and Rescue, Idaho Transportation Department and the Brands division of the Idaho State Police assisted state troopers at the scene.