A few years ago, Sydney Neilson was looking for a change of pace.
She was working with good people at Lee’s Marketplace, but when she happened upon a business opportunity, she went for it. In 2019, with the support of her husband, Josh Neilson, they became the new owners of Fuhriman’s Framing & Fine Art, located at 75 S. Main Street in Logan.
What might be surprising is that she had no previous artistic experience, she said, but noting she has always loved art. What’s more, Josh is himself an artist.
“We thought it’d be a really good opportunity,” she said.
Sydney has found great rewards running the shop, which not only does custom framing but also sells pottery and has an artists’ gallery. She said it is fun to see the work of local artists and to help promote their work in the community.
It is the people — both the artists and customers that she gets to work with regularly — that helps fill her work days. That, and knowing she is providing something of lasting value to people in the community.
“Honestly,” she said in response to a question about what’s the best thing about owning the business, “it’s about working with people and creating something they’re going to love in their homes for a long time. It is very rewarding.”
That’s not to say that running a business is not without its challenges, especially since having taken over the shop not long before a global pandemic rocked the world, both businesses and otherwise.
“We haven’t had a normal year since we started,” she said. “First there was COVID and the fallout from that, then supply chain issues, and now inflation. It all makes it a little tricky. I am sure a lot of businesses have had those struggles.”
But going back to the people, it is the locals — both repeat and new customers — that have helped the business get through the challenges.
“We have a lot of repeat customers, but we also get a lot of new customers that wander in,” she said. “It is kind of fun to build a clientele and feel like you have friends when they come into the store.”
Fuhriman’s originally opened in 1988, Sydney said. It has become a staple business in the community, one that many people know about firsthand or have seen on the corner when traveling by on Main Street.
Neilson said there is no other place that she’d want to do business.
“There is no place like Cache Valley that I have found,” she said. “Everyone is so friendly here. It is safe, it is beautiful. … Growing up here was the best childhood. I am truly blessed, so lucky to have grown up here, and now to be doing business here. Cache Valley is a great place to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.