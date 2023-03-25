Growing up, Jon Goalen was always surrounded by exotic animals.
From red-eyed tree frogs to veiled chameleons, Goalen has raised his fair share of various exotic pets.
His passion for these unique animals followed him to college, where he and some of his buddies bred African cichlids — a type of tropical fish.
When Goalen graduated, he and his wife Ruth were always on the lookout for a good exotic pet store. When they couldn’t find one, the two decided to take a leap and open their own.
J’s Jungle, named for the couple’s 2-year-old son Jack, is an exotic pet and plant store that has been open in North Logan since December 2021. Business has been better than expected, according to Goalen, with a few bumps in the road due to post-COVID supply chain issues.
The store offers exotic pets, plants and all the supplies needed to provide adequate care for these unique creatures. J’s Jungle also offers custom tank builds, dog washes and classes.
“We’re here first and foremost for the animals,” Goalen said. “And to help people out.”
In this week’s business feature by The Herald Journal, Goalen answered six questions about his family’s business:
What is unique about J’s Jungle?
It is so fun just to walk through. We have a lot of people bring their kids in just to look at the animals. It’s very fun.
What does your dog washing service include?
It is a self-serve dog wash that is $25 for an hour. You can wash as many dogs as you can get done in an hour. And we do provide shampoo, towels and use of our blow dryer if your dog will let you use it.
It’s been pretty positive. We’ve had dogs as big as a European Great Dane. And we’ve had people come in and wash as many as four dogs in an hour. It’s kind of a way to get decent bang for your buck and get our tub dirty rather than making your shower at home dirty.
What does your custom builds service include?
We actually help you build out an enclosure for your animal to make sure that you’re keeping it in the best conditions possible. We believe in kind of keeping our animals as close to nature as you can.
We build out bioactive enclosures, which includes a cleanup crew, and then we’ll put live plants in there as well. Everything kind of works together to create a little slice of nature for your home.
It’s not cheap, fake looking stuff. It’s live natural enclosures for your animals. If you come in and spend $100 with us in store, you qualify for us to build the tank out for you and we can help you design it.
When people succeed, we succeed. We want to get people into the hobby. We want to have people have fun with it because ultimately that’s what it’s all about.
What classes do you offer?
We offer classes where we show how to make different animal builds. So, we do a crested gecko class, or a bearded dragon class or a chameleon class. There are different options so you can pay $10 to come and learn. Or you can buy out the enclosure and we’ll actually help you build it during the class.
It can be very hands-on learning and interactive, or you can just come in and get information and ask a ton of questions.
Many people don’t get the correct information on how to care for their animals. I wanted my business to be a place where people can come and ask questions and get correct information, rather than misinformation on the internet.
What have you learned since J’s Jungle’s opening?
We’ve made a lot of friends doing this. It’s rewarding to have people get proper information for these types of animals and kind of watch them grow with the animals.
A lot of our customers have become our friends and they come in every single week and we ask questions about their family and stuff. It’s a different kind of vibe here. Everybody’s kind of just an animal nerd, which makes it really fun.
What would you say to someone who hasn’t been to J’s Jungle?
Come see us. I think there’s something in here for everybody. It’s just kind of a fun place to come and check out, and as of right now, there’s no admission charge.
I think it’s kind of fun to just be able to come through to look at the animals. There are plants if you’re looking for a gift for somebody, or if you have somebody who’s interested in getting into exotic animals, come in and you can just hang out and talk with us. You don’t have to buy anything to come through.
