The 5th Annual Paper & Clay exhibition and competition wrapped up last week after a month on display on campus at Utah State University — a resounding success, according to Art + Design department head Kathy Puzey.
“This year is probably the strongest exhibition so far,” she said.
The printmaking and ceramics exhibition was open nationally to applicants and featured 63 works from 25 institutions across the country, with just under 10 coming from USU students.
Juror Kelli Sinner said the first-place piece, “Los Cariñositos,” a lithograph by Juan Carrea of the University of Iowa, was “captivating.”
“I knew right away that piece was special,” she said. “That particular piece just really grabbed my attention and it was something that I wanted to look at longer — and then when you walk away from it, you're still thinking about it, and you want to go back and look at it some more.”
Paper & Clay was started by Puzey, a printmaker, and Todd Hayes, who works in the ceramics department. Puzey said the exhibition’s purpose was two-pronged: to provide opportunities at a low cost for young artists — the students’ submission fee was just $10 — as well as establishing a strong showcase of ceramic and printmaking artwork.
“We do have great arts stuff around, with our museums and our downtown," Puzey said, "but this provided another unique exhibition opportunity where some of our students could see work being created all across the nation."
The exhibition, which Puzey said was “getting stronger every year,” tries to alternate jurors between the ceramic and printmaking fields. Sinner, a Salt Lake City-based ceramic artist, has juried art competitions before, but she said Paper & Clay was uniquely challenging due to the high quality of work on display.
“This was such a strong show. I've juried enough stuff — sometimes you have the opposite problem, there's maybe two good pieces and you're not sure who to give the other awards to. This one was really different,” she said. “I even mentioned to the chair, like 'Oh, I could have given out several more awards,' just because there were so many good pieces.”
The exhibition is, by its nature, eclectic: a collection of diverse works from dozens of artists, ranging from clay to lithographs to stoneware to screen prints.
“It does make it hard to jury, because there's so many different styles, and so many different approaches, and people are using so many different techniques — but it's a good problem to have,” said Sinner, a USU and Penn State graduate who taught as a professor of art at Minnesota State University Moorhead for 15 years.
Despite the somewhat chaotic nature of a mixed medium exhibition, she said the two fields are very similar, with both comprised of a wide range of vastly different techniques.
“Ceramics — it's a really broad field, where people do functional works, they do sculptural works, they do figurative, abstract, slip-casting, wheel-throwing. Ceramics is really broad; pretty much anything you make with clay is under the banner of ceramics. I think printmaking is sort of the same way in the sense that there's so many different kinds of printmaking techniques,” she said. “Part of what makes it interesting is they both have so many different techniques that are housed under their main category.”
One of the most important similarities, Sinner said, is both fields’ reliance on communal spaces.
“They're both mediums that tend to have a really strong community presence, because when you work in clay you need access to kilns, and when you work in printmaking you need access to printing presses. So printmaking and ceramics tend to be kind of unique, because they're mediums where people often are not off working by themselves. They tend to gather in communities so that they can share equipment.”
Puzey, also touching on the strong connection between printmakers and ceramic artists, said the community is “tightly knit.”
This community focus, Sinner said, has gone a long way in ensuring the enduring popularity of the artforms.
“I think it makes these mediums really healthy and really popular, because people do it in so many different ways; there are professional artists, but printmaking and ceramics have incredibly popular community centers,” she said. “People really want to come in and be creative and be around other people."
It would be easy to assume printmaking and ceramics, being so closely tied to in-person, communal spaces, would have seen a severe drop in interest with the advent of COVID-19 and the lockdowns, quarantines and other countermeasures arriving alongside it. This, Sinner said, did not happen — in fact, the mediums have thrived over the last two years, not in spite of that communal nature, but because of it.
“The studios became more popular than ever, because everybody was having to spend so much time online in all the other aspects of their life that they were just dying to come into the studio and be around people. There was almost like this natural sort of art therapy that started happening in studios during the pandemic,” she said. “People were spending, for sure, more time at the studio when things were at their worst.”
Though the exhibition has ended, a virtual tour can be accessed at cca.usu.edu/presents/spring-2021/paper-clay. Winners and honorable mentions can be viewed at cca.usu.edu/art/.