With lights flashing and sirens wailing, beeping and whistling, Logan City Police officers drove around the block in a parade fashion as residents from Cache Valley Assisted Living and Memory Care gathered outside with signs to thank the officers for stopping by on Thursday afternoon.
“Anything the residents can do right now is helpful and we are trying to think outside the box,” said Yolanda Thomas, who works with admissions for SAL Management Group, which manages Cache Valley Assisted Living and other facilities in the valley. “We started out wondering how we could get other people to come entertain us, and the more I thought about that I realized there are still things the residents can do to give back to the community.”
For the whole day prior to the parade, residents made signs thanking the police officers for their service. Some even brought drums and other noisemakers to the curbside celebration.
The special visit was organized by 911 dispatch operators who wanted to do something to commemorate National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
The officers and dispatchers had written letters to the residents to help lift spirits during a time where no visitors are allowed in the facility due to COVID-19.
The fanfare brought neighbors from surrounding houses, and even after goodies were handed out and the law enforcement officers packed up, the excitement of the event lingered.
“That was absolutely wonderful,” said DeVonna Bagley, a neighbor who had stopped during her daily walk to see what all the commotion was. “To see them come and do such a wonderful thing for old people like us just warmed my heart. This has been the highlight of our quarantine.”
While the snowfall earlier in the morning almost cancelled the whole event, the sun made an afternoon appearance and nearly 40 residents along with a handful of neighbors braved the slight wind to participate.
Thomas said the isolation has been hard for the residents, but everyone has been working together to make it more enjoyable through video chats with family or birthday parties through windows.
“This has really given the residents something to look forward to, and we hope to do similar events each week,” Thomas said.
Next week, they are hoping to bring Harley Davidson motorcycles to do a similar parade around the facility.
To volunteer or see what activities community members can assist with, contact the retirement communities individually through Facebook or contact information on the individual websites.