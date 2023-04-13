Four parents are suing Cache County School District after allegations that staff at Spring Creek Middle School “breached their duties of care” by failing to inadequately prevent incidents of physical assault made on their children by a faculty member.
In November 2021, former Spring Creek Middle School teacher Scott Meeker, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree aggravated assault and four counts of class-B assault for an incident involving five students that occurred on April 14, 2020.
Now, the parents of two of those students are suing the district for the negligence of its employees in regard to their response to previous incidents.
According to the lawsuit, in an interview with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office on April 15, 2021, the vice principal at the time identified an incident involving Meeker in which he “grabbed a Spring Creek student around the neck” sometime between 2009 and 2019.
The incident was reported to CCSD’s director of human resources, according to the lawsuit, and Meeker admitted to its occurrence. CCSD and its employees did not notify law enforcement of the incident, nor did they notate Meeker’s employment file, the lawsuit states, because there was “no video evidence,” and the parents of the student “did not want to pursue charges.”
During the same interview, the former vice principal identified another incident involving Meeker in which she could “not recall the specific details of,” according to the lawsuit. The child involved in the incident did not want to press charges, and law enforcement was not notified.
According to the lawsuit, in February 2020, the principal of Spring Creek at the time was notified of another incident involving Meeker, in which he threw a binder at a student during class in the presence of other students. Although Meeker admitted to the incident, it was never reported to CCSD, and his employment file remained untouched.
In May 2021, a spokesperson for the district told The Herald Journal that, with the exception of the April 2021 incident, there were no disciplinary records or complaints involving Meeker.
The administrators aware of these incidents had a “duty to care to ensure a safe environment within Spring Creek,” and their acts or omissions “constitute negligence,” given their knowledge of Meeker’s prior acts of violence toward students, the lawsuit states.
After being contacted by The Herald Journal, a spokesperson for the district declined to provide immediate comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.