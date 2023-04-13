hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Four parents are suing Cache County School District after allegations that staff at Spring Creek Middle School “breached their duties of care” by failing to inadequately prevent incidents of physical assault made on their children by a faculty member.

In November 2021, former Spring Creek Middle School teacher Scott Meeker, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree aggravated assault and four counts of class-B assault for an incident involving five students that occurred on April 14, 2020.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.