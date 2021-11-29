Editor’s Note: This article is part of a series of stories planned by Cache Valley freelance writer Cindy Knowles based on the idea that everyone has an interesting story to tell.
Rachel Allred says she was provided many life lessons by participating in competitive sports. Among other things, she learned to get along with others and make things happen by working together as a team.
When she was 12 and playing in local leagues, people could see her potential in softball. However, it was a few years before she’d be old enough to travel with competitive teams. She became so good, colleges tried to recruit her, but she never went to college because she wanted to take a break from sports.
She now plays on a mixed city softball team with her active 70-year-old father, Alan Allred. Sports strengthens the bond between the two.
When Rachel was younger, she and her dad really wanted her to play play tackle football, but her mother, Lora, put her foot down and said, “NO!” She did allow Rachel to play flag football instead and also had her take some dance classes to balance out with all the sports.
When she was older she played on a traveling softball team, and her dad was the coach. Both of her parents loved taking her to all the games. They traveled to Idaho, Colorado and all over Utah. It was a lot of work, sometimes playing five games in one day.
Rachel’s dad owned his own accounting firm, Allred Jackson, and was flexible to go to all her games and be the coach. He is a very hard worker, Rachel says, and she credits him as the source of her own work ethic. He helps her with landscaping and other physically demanding jobs around her Logan home.
She has a little gnome garden in the front yard that kids love to visit on the way home from school. Luckily, the children are respectful of the gnome's home.
Because she and her dad are such baseball fans, they have a joint bucket list goal of visiting every major league ball park in the U.S. They have been to City Field in New York and also Coors Field in Denver. Only 28 more to go.
She has been a single mother for 11 years and owns her own colorful home. In the past she has welcomed many people there. Now, her life revolves around raising her kids, enjoying her dogs, taking care of her home, family time and working for Conservice. Since the pandemic began, she has worked for the company from home on a computer, which has proven very convenient.
Rachel has a four dogs: Zoey, who looks like an Irish wolf hound but is supposedly a Labradoodle mix rescued from 4 Paws Rescue; Izzy, a golden doodle; Jack, a Lab mix, and Keanu, a Yorkiepoo. Rachel says she takes after her mother this way. Her mom often rescued dogs and then adopted them out, and the Allreds always had many dogs in their home.
Rachel’s 13-year-old daughter, JoAnna, is going to middle school and wants to be a lawyer. Currently, she is reading the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence for her light reading. When you see mother and daughter around town with their colorful dyed hair, you could mistake them for two college roomies.
Rachel’s 16-year-old son, Josh, is going to Logan High School. He has Asperger's Syndrome and has an emotional support dog named Izzy. Rachel says he is brilliant on the computer, and she thinks he will one day be a video game designer.
Rachel is the middle child in her family. She is the fixer, peacemaker and keeps making sure everyone is OK. She says sometimes she can feel forgotten, but she is very close with her parents. Her older brother lives in Brooklyn. Her younger sister lives in Jersey City.
Every weekend she and her parents go to the movies. It is a family tradition for them. Sometimes JoAnna goes with them but not Josh; the loud noises are just too hard for him to enjoy. Rachel loves scary movies the most and has plans to someday visit hotels around the country said to be haunted. Rachel and the kids love to watch YouTubers on their lap tops and play video games.
When it comes to life advice, Rachel says “Be kind to each other. The world has gotten so divisive and sad, we need to be kind to each other.”