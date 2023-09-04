The Logan Municipal Council will hold a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, in the Logan Municipal Council Chambers located at 290 N. 100 West in Logan.
The meeting will be televised live as a public service on Channel 17 and streamed on the City of Logan YouTube channel.
Mayor Holly Daines will be going over pedestrian safety and will introduce the Bear River Health Department’s “Bike to 2 Everywhere Week” that will take place Sept. 11-15.
The first public hearing of the meeting will be held for a proposed resolution to acknowledge and support a grant application to the Community Impact Board by the City of Logan for a new General Plan.
The current City of Logan General Plan was adopted in 2007, according to resolution no. 23-37. Utah Legislature has made significant changes in land use and planning requirements for local governments over the past two decades, the resolution states, mandating an update to the city’s General Plan.
If approved, the city will initiate a Request for Proposal process to retain professional planning services in early 2024 to assist with the preparation of a new plan.
The next public hearing will be held in consideration of a proposed rezone. Michael Jewell with Logan Crossroads LLC is requesting a rezone of 3.26 acres located at approximately 59 East Golf Course Road from commercial to mixed-use.
A public hearing will be held for a proposed zone change of two parcels, totaling 4.64-acres, from commercial to mixed-use located at 774 and 776 South Main Street.
The council will also be holding a public hearing for a budget adjustment to appropriate $340,000 restricted Parks and Recreation Impact Fees toward the construction of the 1900 West Dog Park ($110,000), Foothill Nature Park Trail Crossing ($30,000) and the 600 South Park ($200,000).
The last public hearing will be held to discuss unspent appropriations from 2022 and carry forwards.
The first workshop item to be discussed by the council will be consideration of a proposed resolution approving the Second Amended and Restated Transaction Schedule for the Steel 1B Solar Project.
The last workshop item will be proposed budget adjustments to appropriate $20,107 toward equipment repair, $21,000,000 toward the Natural Gas Power Plant Project, $20,444 of the grant the Fire Department received from the State of Utah toward sending paramedics to EMS training and $40,000 the city will receive from Cigna toward promoting wellness among city employees with activities, newsletters and other wellness programs.
