With more than two weeks to go until the beginning of the new school year, the gymnasium at Bear River Middle School was bustling with visitors last Friday and Saturday.
For the past several years, the school has hosted a clothing and school supply swap, inviting the public to peruse a variety of donated items and choose whichever ones best suit their needs.
“There’s no cost,” said BRMS Counselor Kelli Rose, one of the event organizers who was on site for several hours Thursday helping to set up the event, then returned Friday to spend the day answering questions, organizing wares and overseeing the labor-intensive operation. “It’s just people helping people.”
The event provides an opportunity not just for those looking to save some money on clothing and supplies in preparation for the new school year, but also for people to clear out unused items from their homes and closets and give those items a new life in the hands of those who can benefit from them.
“The people that bring this stuff are just as excited as the people that take it out of here,” Rose said. “It kind of works for both sides.”
There are no fees, and no set limit for how many items people are allowed to take. Despite the free-for-all arrangement, Rose said there hasn’t been any conflict among people who might have their eyes on the same item.
“You’d think sometimes people would starting fighting over that coat or this, but there’s never been a problem,” she said.
A small army of volunteers help organize and sort thousands of donated items. Volunteers range from teachers and parents of students to new BRMS Principal Coerina Fife, a former teacher at the school who returned this year to take on the top administrative role.
“Everybody pitches in and helps,” Rose said. “It really is a joint effort.”
The swap started as a one-day event, then expanded to both Friday and Saturday as turnout has grown each year. Rose said more than 200 people came on Friday, and even more were expected on Saturday. Interest has only increased alongside the rapid growth in Tremonton and surrounding communities, especially with rising costs for school supplies and clothing.
“Someday we might do it for a whole week,” she said.
However long it may last, the event is a sure sign that another school year is just around the corner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.