The hymn “All things bright and beautiful” goes: “All creatures great and small, all things wise and wonderful, the Lord God made them all.”
As the congregation at St. John’s Episcopal Church sang the opening hymn Saturday, Oct. 9, barks and meows joined the chorus as dogs, cats and other creatures sat in the pews and aisles. The occasion was the Blessing of the Animals, an annual tradition held on (or around) St. Francis Day, Oct. 4.
Around 30 people, and slightly fewer pets, attended the service. The blessed included dogs and cats but also a parrot and some stuffed toy representations of companions who couldn't attend.
Rev. Jason Samuel, wearing a stole featuring a tableau of animals, blessed each pet individually by name.
“Fellow creature, friend and companion,” the blessing read. “May God your creator bless, defend, heal and keep you, this day and always. Amen.”
The animal guests, on the whole, played the perfect part of pet parishioners. One particularly nervous cat, Miss Precious, anxiously mewed through the service. Two dogs, arriving partway through, were a little too rambunctious and were blessed out in the narthex.
Jan Hines, Miss Precious’s owner, said she’s been coming to the blessing since she arrived in Cache Valley 20 years ago. For her cat, however, it was a new experience.
“She’s my sweet little cat. … She cried for most of the time, but I think she’s calmed down since she got blessed,” Hines said, as Miss Precious sat in her carrier, seemingly much calmer following the excitement.
It was also a first for Kaitlyn Kauzor and Carter Davis, who brought their cat Lucy and sun conure Fawkes, a vibrantly colored parrot.
“I was kind of worried he was gonna start shrieking, as it gets to a certain decibel that makes you think your ears are gonna bleed, but he did really well,” Kauzor said.
Kauzor and Davis brought the pets because it felt “like a special time.”
“I always think of my pets as such blessings,” Kauzor said. “So it's really kind of sweet to have them be a part of a service like that.”
Though exotic pets pop up here and there at animal blessings, few are as exotic as the recipients of Samuel’s last blessing in his previous parish, before the pandemic.
Near Samuel’s church in Alpine, California, an animal sanctuary called Lions Tigers & Bears asked him to come bless their rescued creatures.
“It was kind of incredible,” he said. One tiger, about to head into surgery, was blessed personally by Samuel.
“I got to feel a tiger breathing. That was really, I have to admit, kind of exciting,” he said.
Samuel’s own pets were also in attendance. Before the blessing, he shouted out his two dogs: Iona, a border collie, and 14-year-old Belle, "who thinks she rules the world," to which the miniature poodle gave a bark from the pews — though whether it was assenting or dissenting was unclear.
A stained glass window depicting St. Francis, flanked by a dog and a horse, watched over the service.
Francis of Assisi, who lived in Italy during the 12th and 13th centuries, is known as a patron saint to animals and the natural environment.
Francis, Samuel said, grew up a man of wealth, but found little meaning in material comforts, giving them up to serve in the church. From there, a love of nature and faith aligned.
“We hear a lot of legend and lore about the life of St. Francis,” Samuel said during the service. “But one of the things we do know is that he was out among nature, among God’s creation. … He often found within it the presence of God.”
Having performed animal blessings for over 20 years, Samuel said the services are becoming more popular.
“It seems like people have grown in their understanding of this whole thing about creation,” he said. “We're actually supposed to be stewards and caretakers of animals and creation, and I think it allows us a way to recognize that.”
After the service, donations were taken on behalf of Four Paws Rescue, Aggie Cats and the Cache Humane Society.
Held yearly at the church in downtown Logan, the blessing was skipped in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. Those same concerns may have led to a smaller-than-usual turnout at last Saturday’s blessing. Samuel, only recently appointed as vicar at the parish, said it was worth it just to engage with his new home, which he praised for its diversity and friendliness — as well as its natural beauty.
“I absolutely love it here,” he said. “I tend to be an outdoors person and love the mountains, so this is a natural fit for me. I found people kind, welcoming, and respectful."
While bidding farewell to the attendees, a small dog walked up to the reverend, lifted his leg, and marked his vestments. Samuel waved off the apologies of the dog's owner.
"Hey, I've had worse," Samuel said. "That's the first time I've actually been marked — I feel honored."