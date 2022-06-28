Mike Petersen is now up by two in electionraces against Val Potter as he was once again voted Republican nominee for District 2 legislator in the Utah House of Representatives in Tuesday’s primary.
Petersen, who sought reelection on the assertion he fulfilled his last campaign’s promise to become a heavily Republican player in the House, said he plans to continue to prioritize Republican interests and the U.S. Constitution if elected.
“Two years ago I made the promise to ‘restore the conservative voice’ in the Utah Legislature,” Petersen previously told the Herald Journal. “I cut $300 million in taxes, defended private property, protected girls’ sports from biological males, opposed vaccine mandates, and more. I kept my campaign promises.”
Potter, who previously served in the House, told The Herald Journal his primary focuses would revolve around public safety, local government, law enforcement, and public education.
“I’ve passed a number of bills that make those stronger in the state,” Potter was quoted as saying. “All of us need to put a lot of emphasis in support for law enforcement.”
Potter emphasized the importance of making teaching an attractive career for educators.
He also wanted to prevent the State Legislature from overstepping into territory that he believes should be covered by more local government entities. He contended that many of Petersen’s priorities came from outside the valley while the issues he addressed as a legislator came more directly from his constituents.
Petersen believed Potter was not as strong a Republican as himself. He listed several things he voted for as legislator in a candidate forum essay published by The Herald Journal, including measures such as reinstating freedom of speech at colleges, cutting over $300 million in taxes, and expanding Second Amendment rights.
According to the Cache County Clerk’s Office, 4,182 votes were cast in the election. 2,140 were for Petersen while 1,989 opted for Potter. 53 were uncounted due to submission problems.
Petersen said he plans to continue with the priorities he had last time he ran.
“Making sure that personal rights are protected, making sure that parents have their rights, making sure that personal property rights are protected — those kinds of things,” Petersen said. He said his constituents can count on him to consistently vote conservative.
“They always know which way I’m going to stand on issues,” Petersen said. “If it’s in the Constitution, if it’s a part of the party platform, they know where I’m going to stand.”
Petersen will face Democratic candidate Holly Gunther in the general election this November.