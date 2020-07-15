The Comet Neowise rises above the Bear River Range, as seen from Mt. Sterling on Monday morning. The closest the comet will be to Earth is on July 22 when it will be 64 million miles away. The comet should be visible for the next few weeks after sunset, and before sunrise, then it will not be back for around 6,800 years.
