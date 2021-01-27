Hannah Stephenson, student body president at Preston High School, is spending the next several weeks in Boise as a page at the Idaho Legislature. She is one of seven high school seniors from around the state to do so.
Stephenson began her term on Monday, Jan. 11, and will work for six weeks, until Feb. 19. She was assigned to work with the education committee, and is the assistant to Sen. Steven Thayne from Emmett. She has taken minutes, was keeper of the door, has run errands, delivered mail and made copies. In addition to the education she is getting, she is also bringing home a paycheck — but she doesn’t know how much that will be yet, she said. Payday hadn’t come and definitely wasn’t the reason she wanted the job.
“I absolutely love it. I get to sit inside of the senate chamber and be part of legislation. I will be so sad when I have to go home,” she said.
The experience fits nicely into her senior project about government leadership and her plans to pursue political science as a career path. “I have always wanted to be a politician, so I decided to see what it was like first,” she said.
It helped that her great-uncle, Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf — another Franklin County native — made her aware of the opportunity. She is staying with his family while in Boise, and thanks to online schooling, she keeps up with her PHS classes after work.
Stephenson’s parents, Brandon and Michelle, are “not really surprised” about Hannah’s interest in the position. “She’s always had an interest in politics and law. She seems to be loving it, and we are proud of her and excited,” said Michelle.