A pilot and passenger miraculously survived when their small single-engine plane crashed while attempting to make an emergency landing at the Montpelier, Idaho, airport on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
Pilot Todd Eldredge, 58, and passenger Heidi Eldredge, 59, both of Draper, Utah, walked away from their crashed plane following the 12:54 p.m. incident near Bear Lake County Airport in Montpelier, authorities said.
The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office said the plane lost power while en route to Jackson, Wyoming, and pilot Todd Eldredge attempted an emergency landing at the airport, crashing just east of the runway.
The Eldredges were transported via ambulance to Bear Lake Memorial Hospital for treatment following the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by aviation authorities.
