POCATELLO — Authorities on Thursday launched an investigation into a well-known Pocatello funeral home after "suspicious circumstances" were uncovered there, police said.
Downard Funeral Home in the 200 block of North Garfield Avenue has been closed until further notice and the public is being encouraged to stay away from the funeral home out of respect for the families involved, according to authorities.
A sign on Downard's front door states that the funeral home is "currently closed" and directs the public to another local mortuary for "all calls and funerals."
The Ada County Coroner's Office delivered a mass casualty refrigeration trailer to Pocatello on Friday morning to store the bodies found in the funeral home as part of the ongoing investigation, Pocatello police said.
The refrigeration trailer is currently parked outside of Downard Funeral Home and emergency responders are preparing to load bodies into it.
Pocatello police on Thursday evening said they were obtaining a warrant to search Downard Funeral Home after a badly decomposed body was found there.
Several other refrigerated bodies were also found at the funeral home, police said.
A foul smell could be detected outside of the funeral home early Thursday evening and police said the odor was coming from dead bodies.
Pocatello police said they responded to Downard Funeral Home on Thursday afternoon after a state occupational health inspector contacted them following a visit to the funeral home.
Pocatello police deployed their mobile crime scene investigation trailer to Downard early Thursday evening and a short time later the Pocatello Fire Department also responded to the funeral home.
Pocatello police remained at the funeral home overnight and are expected to continue having officers there through Friday.
Police said they executed the search warrant on the funeral home on Friday morning.
Authorities are asking for individuals with any questions or concerns who have had a loved one's funeral handled by Downard to contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100. Police said individuals with questions or concerns should not show up at Downard Funeral Home at this time. Police are also requesting that if a family has questions or concerns that only one person from that family contact them.
Pocatello police said they're working with other agencies on the investigation including the Idaho Board of Morticians, Bannock County Coroner's Office, Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office and Southeastern Idaho Public Health.
The situation at Downard Funeral Home does not present any public health concerns, Southeastern Idaho Public Health stated Thursday evening.
Downard Funeral Home is a well-respected business that was founded in 1931.
Lance Peck, who owns the funeral home with his wife, could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday evening regarding the police investigation.
