The name engineers use to describe the only traffic signal of its kind in Cache Valley says it all.
The small cluster of arrow lights aligned with the northbound right-turn lane at 4th North and Main Street is what’s known as a “right-turn overlap.”
The green arrow is activated when northbound traffic is stopped for southbound vehicles using their green arrow to turn east on 4th North. The cars in the northbound right-turn lane can legally go right during this phase after making a complete stop, but during high-volume traffic, this process has always led to backup at the intersection, so the Utah Department of Transportation decided to install the overlap signal to maintain steady traffic flow.
“What that right-turn overlap does is it syncs with the left-hand turn coming the other way so those turns are happening simultaneously. It’s a way to get people through that intersection more efficiently,” UDOT spokesman Zach Whitney said.
This, of course, would not be possible if southbound motorists had a double left-turn lane going onto 4th North.
The signal is the only one of its kind in Cache Valley and one of only a few used on UDOT roads in Utah. Though it’s been in use since February 2018, some drivers still make the stop before turning because they don’t expect to see the turn-arrow there.
Whitney said a news article about the signal might serve as a good alert for readers, and he suggested framing it as: “We have so many distractions on the road, you may not have noticed this, but you need to.”
The UDOT spokesman said other changes on Logan’s central arterial could come about as a result of a U.S. Highway 89-91 corridor study conducted by UDOT, the City of Logan and the Cache Metropolitan Planning Organization. That study is currently in its final stages.