Over 120,000 servings of protein will be donated to the Utah Food Bank from this season's “Points for Protein” campaign.
According to a press release issued on Thursday, the Utah Pork Producers Association, along with Smithfield Foods and the Jimmer’s Fredette’s Jimmerosity Foundation, teamed up with both football programs from Utah State University and Brigham Young University to generate the servings of protein for families in need.
The protein will be donated to the main Utah Food Bank location in Salt Lake City this spring, the release states, and will be delivered via semi-truck.
According to the release, with each point scored this football season, UPPA and Smithfield Foods committed 200 servings of protein. Combined, the teams scored 586 points total.
Former BYU basketball player Jimmer Fredette, who helps coordinate the program, said in the release the program's success this year is especially important with inflation and other economic concerns affecting families.
“We are grateful to Utah Pork Producers Association and Smithfield Foods for their major commitment to Utah Food Bank to support families in need,” Fredette said in the release.
This is the third year the annual fall campaign has provided a semi-truck full of protein. According to the release, the campaign has generated over 360,000 servings of protein since it began.
Jonathan Toms, senior community development manager for Smithfield Foods said in the release the initiative shows how everyone has a role to play in the fight against hunger.
“By supporting the hard work of the players from BYU and Utah State, we’re able to provide this incredible donation of protein to Utah Food Bank to serve our hungry neighbors throughout the state of Utah,” Toms said.
Ginette Bott, president and CEO of Utah Food Bank, said in the release that the food bank is incredibly grateful for such an “important, but rarely donated, part of many Utahn’s diets.”
“With 289,000 Utahns facing hunger, this will go a long way in the fight against hunger statewide,” Bott said.
