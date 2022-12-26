hjnstock-Your News Now

Over 120,000 servings of protein will be donated to the Utah Food Bank from this season's “Points for Protein” campaign.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the Utah Pork Producers Association, along with Smithfield Foods and the Jimmer’s Fredette’s Jimmerosity Foundation, teamed up with both football programs from Utah State University and Brigham Young University to generate the servings of protein for families in need.


