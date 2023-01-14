In March, community members can run, walk or dance into the chilly waters at Hyrum State Park to support the athletes of Special Olympics Utah.
The Cache Valley Polar Plunge will take place on March 3 at 405 W. 300 South in Hyrum. A $25 fee is required to jump, with all proceeds directly supporting Special Olympics Utah.
According to one of the volunteers, Bri Mayo, the Polar Plunge is a great annual event for friends and families to come together for a good cause.
“It is so cool to see community members support these athletes in doing something they love,” Mayo said.
The plunge will begin at 3 p.m., and all participants must check in at 2 p.m.
Local food trucks will be present, according to Mayo, along with many local athletes who will participate in jumping in the ice-cold water.
Growing up in Cache Valley, Mayo attended the Cache Polar Plunge with her family every year. Now, she is excited to be behind the scenes.
“Now that I work through the Special Olympics, I get to see how much this event is needed,” she said.
According to her, as Special Olympics Utah is a nonprofit, the organization runs entirely off of donations.
“It is amazing to see where everyone’s support is going,” Mayo said.
Special Olympics Utah provides children and adults with intellectual disabilities with year-round training and athletic competition in Olympic-type sports.
According to the nonprofit’s website, participation in these sports allows for “opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.”
Those who are “too chicken” to plunge can still support the cause by becoming a sponsor for a plunger, or by simply registering as a “chicken” with a donation.
“You don’t need to risk hypothermia to be part of the Polar Plunge,” said the Polar Plunge’s website. “In fact, we need as many warm and caring souls as we do brave ones in order to have a successful event.”
Many people create teams to participate in the plunge, said Mayo. Others come in various costumes or dressed to support specific athletes.
According to her, many of the athletes will attend the event, sporting their medals from previous competitions.
Once you’ve attended, Mayo said, you’ll want to come back year after year.
“It’s cool to see how important it makes them feel,” Mayo said. “It makes it so worth it.”
