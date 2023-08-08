Child pedestrian injury and mortality statistics can be staggering, but resources are available to educate families and communities on ways to help reduce the number of tragedies.
“Although pedestrian deaths have decreased consistently over most of the last 30 years, child pedestrian mortality rates have shown an increase of 11% since 2013,” according to the American Association of Pediatrics in a statement earlier this year.
Studies show there are many physical and mental health benefits for children being outside and active. Walking to school and playing outside can prevent childhood diseases and may lead to happy memories. But as New York resident Amy Cohen and her family could tell you, it can also lead to tragedy.
Cohen’s son Sammy was killed in 2013 as he was crossing the street for soccer practice. Cohen then co-founded Families for Safe Streets.
“He was crossing the street for soccer practice. That shouldn’t be a deadly act. Kids should be able to navigate our streets,” Cohen said in an interview with ABC News.
Lt. Bret Randall of the Logan City Police Department said that while he is happy there are many safe drivers around Cache Valley, he has words of caution regarding an issue he feels is a “pandemic-level” problem.
“Put distractions away in your car and focus even more when you are driving around schools and neighborhoods where children are likely to be playing,” Randall said. “Everyone has distractions and we need to put those away, whether that be the phone, radio, talking to someone or eating. All those things can distract us from being safe.”
And “taking action against distraction” isn’t just for drivers. The website safekids.org provides ways to help educate young pedestrians about the dangers of distraction.
For example, children and teenagers should be taught if they need to use a cellphone, they should stop walking and find a safe place to talk. They should especially put down any devices, including headphones, while crossing the street.
Parents and other adult mentors have a responsibility to set good examples for youngsters, according to child safety groups, and model good behavior by putting away all devices and other distractions while walking and driving.
An article by the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia also talks about the importance of modeling safe traffic practices for children.
“Your child learns by watching you. On your everyday excursions, take care to follow traffic rules,” reads the 2018 article. “Walk on sidewalks and paths. Only cross the street at a crosswalk, even if there is no traffic in sight, and wait patiently for the Walk/Don’t Walk signs. Narrate these steps as you go so they become predictable to your child.”
Other suggestions for teaching children about traffic safety include playing games such as red light green light with young toddlers, creating flashcards with pictures of traffic signs and creating outdoor games with orange cones or stop signs as barriers.
The American Association of Pediatrics announced its support in June for “Vision Zero,” an initiative to help eliminate traffic and pedestrian accidents. To learn more about this initiative, visit visionzeronetwork.org. To learn more about Amy Cohen’s program to advocate for safer streets, see familiesforsafestreets.org.
